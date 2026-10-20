Rwanda: New Livestock Law Tightens Controls to Protect Public Health

A new law governing animal husbandry and fisheries has introduced tighter controls on livestock treatment and the use of veterinary medicines, as authorities move to curb antimicrobial resistance, protect consumers and prevent diseases that can spread between animals and humans.

Published in the Official Gazette on September 11, the legislation establishes the One Health principle, which recognises the close connection between human, animal and environmental health.

It also strengthens oversight of veterinary services, the administration of animal medicines and the safety of animal products intended for human consumption.

Jean Claude Ndorimana, Director General of Animal Resources Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), said the reforms address longstanding concerns over livestock owners treating sick animals without the necessary veterinary expertise.

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He warned that such practices can contribute to antimicrobial resistance and expose consumers to potentially harmful antibiotic residues in meat, milk and other animal products.

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"A person whose child falls sick takes them to a health facility, but when their livestock falls sick, they may treat the animals themselves without the necessary skills. This can contribute to antimicrobial resistance and lead to the consumption of animal products containing antibiotic residues," Ndorimana told The New Times.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms, including bacteria, develop the ability to survive medicines designed to kill or control them, making infections increasingly difficult to treat.

Ndorimana said gaps in the previous regulatory framework had allowed inappropriate animal treatment practices to persist.

"People could treat their animals themselves before the law was introduced because there was no specific legal framework regulating the practice," he said.

The new legal framework seeks to strengthen oversight of animal treatment and veterinary medicines, reducing the risks associated with their improper use.

It also provides a basis for improving the safety of animal products and preventing potentially harmful drug residues from entering the food supply.

Linking animal, human and environmental health

Article 4 of the law requires the authority responsible for animal husbandry and fisheries, farmers, veterinary doctors and other relevant stakeholders to apply the One Health principle.

The approach promotes coordination among sectors responsible for human health, animal health and environmental protection, recognising that risks emerging in one sector can have consequences for the others.

Ndorimana said effective disease prevention requires professionals across these sectors to work together rather than address health threats in isolation.

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"Either human or animal health operators or environmentalists should not think that a concern of one sector does not affect the other," he said.

The approach is particularly important in preventing zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60 per cent of known human infectious diseases are zoonotic, while approximately 75 per cent of emerging infectious diseases have an animal origin.

These figures highlight the importance of coordinated surveillance, prevention and response across human and animal health systems.

Ndorimana also underscored the role of environmental protection in reducing health risks.

"In this regard, the One Health approach brings together human, animal and environmental health. If the environment is not protected, it can also contribute to diseases affecting both people and animals," he said.

Environmental degradation, poor sanitation and unsafe animal management practices can create conditions that facilitate the emergence and spread of infectious diseases.

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Stronger disease surveillance and control

Beyond the One Health principle, the legislation provides for stronger surveillance, reporting and control of infectious animal diseases.

It outlines procedures for responding to suspected infections, confirming and declaring infectious diseases, isolating affected animals and imposing quarantine measures where necessary.

Other provisions cover vaccination and measures to prevent the spread of diseases among livestock populations.

These measures are intended to strengthen early detection and response, reducing the risk of animal disease outbreaks escalating into wider public health threats.

The framework also reinforces the importance of cooperation between farmers, veterinary professionals and relevant authorities in identifying and responding to animal health risks.

Implementation guidelines under preparation

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MINAGRI is preparing ministerial orders to guide the implementation of the legislation, including technical requirements for farmers, veterinary practitioners and other stakeholders.

A multisectoral technical team is drafting the orders, and an initial consultation with stakeholders has already been held.

The draft orders will be submitted to the Rwanda Law Reform Commission for review before proceeding through the remaining approval processes.

According to the ministry, the planned orders have been grouped into four areas: conservation and improved rearing of indigenous breeds; animal diseases and veterinary medicines; inspection and movement of animals and animal products; and fisheries.

The ministry also plans to raise awareness of the new legal requirements among farmers, veterinary practitioners and other stakeholders to facilitate compliance.

Ndorimana said the government intends to complete the necessary regulatory processes as soon as possible.

"We want them to be enforced by the end of this year," he said.

The new framework places greater emphasis on preventing health risks at their source, recognising that protecting livestock from disease, ensuring the safe use of veterinary medicines and safeguarding the environment are also essential to protecting human health.