Rwanda, Nigeria Army Chiefs Discuss Training, Skills Exchanges

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, arrived in Rwanda on Sunday, October 18, for a five-day official visit aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Monday, Shaibu visited Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kigali, where he paid a courtesy call on Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga and held bilateral talks with RDF Army Chief of Staff Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi.

Shaibu said the two sides had committed to implementing existing memoranda of understanding covering military training, the exchange of directing staff and logistics personnel.

"As the outcome of today's discussion, we have made key promises to implement the various memoranda of understanding that have been there between both countries in the area of training, exchange of directing staff as well as logisticians," he said.

The discussions also covered defence and security developments of mutual interest to the two countries.

Shaibu arrived in Rwanda on October 18 along with his delegation and are scheduled to conclude their visit on October 23.

Earlier on Monday, they visited Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

They also toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum to learn about the Genocide, its impact and Rwanda's journey of rebuilding.