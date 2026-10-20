Malawi: Fertiliser Delays Put Mbilizi Under Fresh Scrutiny

Barely weeks after facing scrutiny over fertiliser procurement allegations, Agriculture Minister Roza Mbilizi has again found herself at the centre of a growing controversy, this time over delays in the rollout of the Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme (Fisp) as the approach of the planting season raises concerns among agricultural experts and farmers alike.

At the heart of the emerging debate is a simple but consequential question: can a subsidy programme fulfil its purpose if inputs arrive too late for farmers to use them effectively?

District councils have reportedly received Fisp coupons, yet distribution to intended beneficiaries has largely stalled. For thousands of smallholder farmers, this means uncertainty at a time when preparations for the next agricultural season should already be underway.

The delays have renewed concerns about implementation capacity within a programme that remains central to Malawi's efforts to bolster food security and support vulnerable households.

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Beneficiaries are expected to contribute K10,000 for a package of certified maize seed and K20,000 for each of two 50-kilogram bags of fertiliser, a cost that many low-income families are already struggling to meet.

What makes the current delay particularly significant is the government's decision to promote Mbeya fertiliser, whose application requires careful timing.

According to Innocent Pangapanga, director of the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the product behaves differently from conventional inorganic fertiliser.

"Unlike inorganic fertiliser, whose nutrients become available to crops within a short period, Mbeya fertiliser requires time to decompose and ferment before its nutrients can be taken up by maize plants," he explained.

The decomposition process takes approximately three weeks, effectively creating a narrowing window for distribution. If farmers are to realise the intended benefits, they may need access to the fertiliser well before the onset of planting rains, expected towards the end of November.

The challenge extends beyond simply delivering bags of fertiliser.

Pangapanga has also stressed the importance of ensuring that farmers receive adequate technical guidance and access to complementary materials such as maize bran, wood ash, animal manure and water, all of which are needed for the preparation process.

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The delays have also exposed broader questions about public-sector preparedness. Recruitment of temporary personnel to support coupon distribution is only now beginning in some areas, while fuel shortages, transport constraints and poor road networks threaten to complicate deliveries to remote communities once the rainy season starts.

Critics argue that these logistical hurdles should have been anticipated much earlier, particularly given the scale of public investment involved. Billions of kwacha are being committed to the programme, raising expectations that implementation should match policy ambition.

What emerges from the debate is a familiar tension in agricultural policy: the gap between programme design and programme delivery. While few dispute the value of supporting resource-constrained farmers, questions are increasingly being asked about whether administrative delays could undermine the very objectives the subsidy seeks to achieve.

For Minister Mbilizi, the issue presents another test of confidence in her stewardship of the sector. Having already faced political pressure over fertiliser-related matters, she now confronts concerns that are less about procurement and more about execution.

The coming weeks may prove decisive. If distribution accelerates and inputs reach farmers in time, the current anxiety may quickly dissipate. If not, the government risks finding itself accused not simply of delaying a subsidy programme, but of jeopardising the preparations of the households it was designed to support.

As the countdown to the planting season continues, the debate has shifted from whether the subsidy will be delivered to whether it will be delivered in time to matter.