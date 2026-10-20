Morocco Flies in Military Vehicles for AFL As 140 Soldiers Head for Commando Training

MONROVIA -- Morocco has begun delivering military vehicles and supplies to the Armed Forces of Liberia, and about 140 Liberian soldiers are preparing to fly to Morocco on the same aircraft for specialized commando training.

A Moroccan C-130 cargo plane landed at Roberts International Airport on Monday. It carried the first in a series of military vehicles, command vehicles and supplies for the AFL. It is the first of two flights scheduled between Oct. 19 and 22. On their return trips, the aircraft are expected to carry the soldiers to Morocco for training.

The deliveries put into practice a defense cooperation agreement the two countries signed in Rabat on Oct. 21, 2025. Defense Minister Geraldine Janet George signed it on behalf of Liberia. The agreement covers military training, technical assistance and health care cooperation. A joint military commission set up under it oversees implementation, with meetings alternating between Rabat and Monrovia.

The partnership moved from paper to practice after AFL Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Davidson Fayiah Forleh visited Morocco in September. There he held talks with Gen. Mohammed Berrid on carrying out the agreement and signed a memorandum of understanding on support and capacity-building for the Liberian military.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The cooperation goes beyond vehicles and commando courses. Morocco is helping Liberia build a military air wing, including training pilots and technicians. AFL delegations have also met the Royal Moroccan Navy's inspectorate and naval academies to explore support for the Liberia Coast Guard, a key arm in protecting the country's waters.

On health care, the two militaries are working with the Mohammed V Military Hospital in Morocco. The arrangement includes exchanges of medical personnel and specialized medical referrals through the AFL Medical Command.

For an army that has relied heavily on foreign partners for training and equipment since its postwar rebuilding, the Moroccan partnership adds a new source of support across land, air, sea and medical services.