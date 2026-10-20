Namibia: 'Kicked, Tear-Gassed' By Anti-Poaching Unit

Man claims officers put chilli in his eyes

A man (40) from Omuhama in the Omusati region claims members of an anti-poaching unit tortured him for more than 12 hours while demanding he hand over a firearm he insists he did not possess.

Vamunika Turitjo claims he was kicked, tear-gassed, whipped with branches and had chili thrown into his eyes during the assault, which he says began on the afternoon of 29 September and continued until the early hours of 30 September.

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According to Turitjo, the ordeal began when a group of men he describes as soldiers or police officers deployed in Etosha National Park approached him at Omuhama and ordered him into their vehicle.

"They told me to get into their car and to give them a gun they claim I have," he says.

He says he initially refused to enter the vehicle, telling the men he wanted to speak to his lawyer first.

He eventually agreed to get into the vehicle, but alleges that instead of taking him to a police station, the men drove him into the bushes near Okonjota, where they began questioning him about the firearm.

"They handcuffed me. They started asking me for a gun. I said I don't have a gun. They started kicking me in my stomach and chest while tear-gassing me and putting chilli into my eyes," he says.

He adds that his arrest came after another man was arrested by the anti-poaching unit and falsely claimed that he (Turitjo) had a gun.

FORCED ADMISSION

The man alleges that he eventually told them he had a gun, but maintains that the admission was false and made only to stop the alleged assault.

"Because I was being tortured, I admitted that I had a gun, but it was not true. I just said that because I wanted them to stop assaulting me," he says.

The man says the alleged ordeal lasted until around 04h00 the next morning.

LEFT TO DIE

At around 06h00, the officers allegedly took him to a pond, where he bathed before they drove him to the main road and abandoned him.

He says the men did not return him to Omuhama, where they had allegedly picked him up.

"They just dropped me by the road and said I should go on my own as they were going their ways," he says.

The man claims the officers wore black balaclavas that concealed their faces, making it difficult for him to identify them.

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He says he was taken to Outapi District Hospital by people who were passing by.

Turitjo says he was hospitalised from 30 September to 6 October.

According to his medical report, Turitjo reported to Outapi District Hospital with rib pain, genital pain and reddish urine.

The report also points to tenderness around the upper jaw, multiple lacerations in the mouth and pain when urinating.

POLICE DOCUMENT

According to the J88 medical examination form dated 6 October, Turitjo was beaten all over the body with a stick and was kicked.

"Patient was allegedly assaulted by a group of unknown police officers," the report says.

It also says the man had bruising across his abdomen and buttocks, whip marks, marks around his wrists consistent with handcuffing, and injuries on his eyes and tongue.

He has since opened a police case at Okahao under CR17/10/2026.

Omusati regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the assault of the man yesterday.

"The case is under investigation and arrest is imminent," Basson told The Namibian.