South Africa: Why Donald Trump's Quest for the Nobel Peace Prize Was a Dangerous Delusion

opinion

The 2026 Nobel peace prize will go down in history as one of a kind. Not just the laureate but the committee, the domicile country and the International Criminal Court are all in hot water because of the outrage of a sore loser.

US President Donald Trump doesn't just think a Nobel prize will solve the world's Trump-inflicted problems. He believes it. He has said, quite clearly, that he deserves a Nobel peace prize for his extraordinary labour of peace, especially in his second term.

He claims he has ended eight wars, including the Israel-Hamas, Israel-Iran, India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia and DRC-Rwanda wars.

Can you think of anyone who has, in his words, saved millions of lives and done so much for world peace and security in the past nearly two years? And each settled war, for Trump, is the equivalent of one Nobel - eight prizes in all, yet he has not been granted even one.

He's not the only important person who thinks he has done what Napoleon could not do, and yet remains largely despised. In a meeting at the White House in January, the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, presented Trump with her 2025 Nobel peace prize gold medal, to right the wrong of the Nobel Committee.

Proxy medal not enough

Yet, the proxy medal has not appeased Trump. From his reaction when the committee announced the 2026 winners in Oslo last week, the president is dying to get the...