Tanzania's Parliament Assesses Report On Measures to Simplify Tax Systems, Business Licensing

19 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Administration, Constitution and Law has received and discussed a report from the President's Office, Planning and Investment on measures being taken to coordinate and simplify tax payment systems and business licensing procedures in Tanzania.

The discussions took place in Dodoma today, October 19, 2026. The committee reviewed measures already introduced, including the establishment of a single business licensing system and the provision of information on licensing requirements across various sectors through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) website.

The committee also discussed measures to strengthen the monitoring and implementation of strategic investment projects, with the aim of improving efficiency, accelerating project delivery and stimulating national economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State in the President's Office for Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo; Deputy Minister Dr Pius Chaya; Permanent Secretary for Investment, Dr Fred Msemwa; TISEZA Director General Gilead Teri; Bernard Konga, Director of Policy and Planning at ORMU; Andrew Mahiga, Director of Private Sector Investment at ORMU; and heads of departments and units from the President's Office for Planning and Investment.

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