South Africa: 'Who Do I Vote For?' Reader Questions Answered On Coalitions, Councils and Voting

With the 4 November elections approaching, we answer Daily Maverick readers' key questions about local government, coalition stability and municipal accountability.

Thank you for all your election questions. We are steadily working through them and include your first sets of answers here.

1. Will there be rules governing coalitions so we don't have a revolving door of mayors and parties?

Unfortunately not. The Coalitions Bill, which sets out ways to make coalitions work better and with less instability, will not be passed in time for this election. All suggestions are that a large number, possibly a majority of councils, could be hung after the election on November 4.

Read more The Coalitions Bill has stalled, and voters are going into elections blind August 13, 2026 2. Will Julius [Malema] be in jail by the time of the elections?

No. His appeal against his conviction could take up to three years to be heard.

FIREARM CONVICTION Malema's appeal could take years -- critics say he's not fit to serve on JSC April 19, 2026 3. Will the DA and other parties 'prostitute themselves again to the highest bidder', even if their voters don't agree with the coalitions they form?

That's heavy language. The DA's coalition strategy in Johannesburg is outlined here by its Johannesburg mayoral...