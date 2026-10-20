Nigeria: Yari - If Buhari, a Retired General Could Not Wipe Out Insecurity, What Do You Expect of Tinubu?

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, says President Bola Tinubu cannot be blamed solely for the widespread insecurity.

Speaking, on Monday, during a visit to Kebbi, where he met with Governor Nasir Idris, traditional rulers and other party leaders in Birnin Kebbi, Yari said ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired General, did his best but could not tackle insecurity completely.

He commended the governor and other APC leaders for their efforts in mobilising support for the party, expressing confidence that their collective commitment would ensure victory for Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2027.

"We are leading the campaign for the President's re-election and other candidates of our party. We appreciate you for bringing the emirs together under one umbrella at the Emir of Gwandu's palace.

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"We recognise what you are doing as governors and your contributions towards ensuring victory for our party in 2027," he said.

Yari said the campaign council would work with all individuals and groups committed to Tinubu's re-election, regardless of their positions, to achieve the party's objectives.

He expressed confidence in the APC's chances in Kebbi, citing the support observed during his visit to the state.

On insecurity, Yari acknowledged the challenges facing the country but maintained that the Tinubu administration was making efforts to address them.

He recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Army General, had also made efforts to tackle insecurity during his administration, although the challenge was not completely eliminated.

"If a retired general did his best but could not completely tackle insecurity, what do you expect of President Tinubu, who is not a general? Nevertheless, the President has done his utmost best to address the security challenges confronting the country," he said.

Yari also urged Nigerians to reflect on their relationship with God, noting that addressing insecurity required collective responsibility alongside government efforts.

On the economy, he said the hardship being experienced by Nigerians was not peculiar to the country, adding that inflation had declined and fertiliser prices had reduced.

He said the Federal Government was implementing measures to ease the burden on citizens, including cash transfers to vulnerable households.

According to him, the measures are intended to strengthen the economy and improve living conditions for Nigerians.

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Yari acknowledged that governments worldwide faced challenges, citing the United States and Saudi Arabia as examples of countries still working to address various national concerns.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the Tinubu administration and support its development agenda.

In his response, Governor Idris described the visit by the PCC delegation as a welcome development, expressing happiness over the gathering of APC leaders and traditional rulers to receive the team.

He said the emirs decided to come together at the palace to demonstrate solidarity and welcome the delegation.

Idris said Kebbi had benefited from federal government projects under Tinubu's administration, adding that the development initiatives had strengthened the state's support for the President.

"We have no reason not to support the President. We have prominent leaders such as Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Sen. Adamu Aliero and Amb. Saidu Dakingari.

"You have seen the people of Kebbi and their overwhelming support. We are for the APC and we are for President Tinubu," Idris said.

The governor expressed confidence that the state would continue to support the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)