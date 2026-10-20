At the Khampepe Commission, Thabo Mbeki rejects claims of political interference, explaining the ANC's amnesty bid and distinguishing presidential pardons from prosecution decisions.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has told the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into delayed Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) prosecutions that the only occasion he met former apartheid military and police generals was when they had approached the ANC, stating they would not apply for amnesty if then president FW de Klerk and his cabinet did not do so as well.

On the first day of his much-anticipated appearance, the former president denied any secret meetings and testified that former generals approached him in 1996, while the TRC was in progress, to request a meeting with the ANC committee tasked with amnesty applications.

TRC ROULETTE 'Bodyguard of lies' -- Mbeki denies political interference in TRC matters, blames NPA October 12, 2026 In response to this "grievance" of the former generals, Mbeki said the ANC had offered to approach De Klerk and his leadership colleagues to persuade them to appear.

In the meantime, "to create moral leverage and lead by example, the ANC leadership decided to apply for collective amnesty for its own political leadership", he told the panel.

President, not prosecutor

Mbeki said the ANC leadership at the time had handpicked members who approached the TRC to apply...