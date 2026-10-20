South Africa: Borders, Ballots, Court Clashes - How the Anti-Immigrant Movement Is Setting SA's Elections Agenda

The anti-immigrant movement regained dominance in South Africa's online political conversation before the 4 November local elections, driven by the government's asylum policy reversal and controversy surrounding activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court's decision to reinstate ANC candidates intensified political disputes, while suspected undisclosed paid campaigns increasingly targeted individual politicians rather than just state entities.

Three weeks before the 4 November local elections, the anti-foreigner movement reclaimed South Africa's online political conversation. A Home Affairs U-turn on asylum and a News24 investigation gave it fresh momentum. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court put the ANC back on the ballot.

Between Friday, 9 October and Thursday, 15 October 2026, Murmur Intelligence tracked political conversation across X and popular public Facebook pages. On X, about 920,000 posts were authored by, or posted about, South African parties, institutions and politicians.

The anti-foreigner movement takes back first place

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As expected, the White Cross Project surge of two weeks ago proved temporary. Two anti-immigration communities now produced 43% of all posts on X from 24% of accounts, and they again had the highest buzzer scores of the large communities, a sign of sustained coordinated amplification (note how the users in red cluster around March and March's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's account in the below network visualisation).

The trigger was Home Affairs' withdrawal of its online asylum directive. Ngobese-Zuma told followers the directive was gone but the Constitutional Court judgment was not, and her network, echoed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pushed for a referendum and withdrawal from the 1951 Refugee Convention.

When...