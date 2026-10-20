South Africa: ECD Nutrition Tender Postponed Eight Times As Eastern Cape Children Wait for Food

The closing date for a Department of Basic Education tender for the implementation of an early childhood development pilot nutrition programme has been extended eight times over the past seven months, igniting a call for accelerated action among civil society groups in the sector.

Civil society groups in the early childhood development (ECD) sector have called on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to get its funded pilot nutrition programme for early learning centres "moving" after a more than six-month delay in awarding the contract for the project.

Tshepo Mantjé, ECD coordinator with the Equality Collective and Real Reform for ECD, noted that the closing date for the tender had been postponed eight times since it was initially published. The original closing date was 9 April 2026; the most recent is 23 October.

The pilot programme is meant to reach 26,620 children at 1,035 entry-level, bronze-registered ECD centres in the Eastern Cape, meaning that it would bolster nutrition for early learning programmes that do not yet have access to the department's ECD subsidy of R24 per child per day.

"With less than six months to go [of the 2026/27 financial year], we are deeply concerned about another year going by with money not being spent. The major concern is that currently... the pilot was meant to feed... children at about 1,035 centres that are bronze-registered, meaning these centres don't receive the subsidy, reflecting that the children who are there are the most in need,"...