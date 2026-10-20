South Africa: Ramaphosa's Gnu Survived an ANC Rebellion, but Joburg Will Test Everything

As local elections approach, the ANC's weakened position and Johannesburg's crisis will test whether Ramaphosa can keep the DA in government.

During those hectic days in the winter of 2024, when post-election coalitions were being stitched together at national and provincial levels, South African Communist Party General Secretary Solly Mapaila was running around like a nyaope boy desperate to find a fellow addict to help him out with a fix.

The drug he was seeking was a common, intense hatred of the DA that would prevent the ANC leadership from making a deal with the blue party.

Mapaila was knocking on the door of every influential and semi-influential ANC leader he could find, rallying Cosatu and Sanco comrades to the cause and engaging with potential coalition partners such as the EFF and other parties.

It did not matter that he didn't have the mandate to negotiate any deal, which was the sole purview of the ANC's national leadership that had been elected at the national conference in December 2022. He was on public platforms railing against the inevitable.

At the time, the EFF, his preferred main coalition partner, was sensing the ANC's vulnerability and making impossible demands. With less than 10% of the national vote, the EFF was demanding heavyweight portfolios, including finance.

Jacob Zuma's party, which some in the ANC...