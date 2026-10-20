Nigeria: Without Tinubu, the Economy Would Have Collapsed - Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria's economy would have collapsed without the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima also noted that some of those criticising President Tinubu would have been writing about the collapse economy from Dubai and New York.

Shettima spoke at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, during an event tagged "An Evening with Original City Boy', organised by the City Boy Movement working for the reelection of Tinubu.

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The Vice President who praised the President for his vision also disclosed that in the next few weeks, President Tinubu would come out with responses to agricultural challenges, and prices of foodstuff will certainly come down.

While admitting that Nigerians had suffered hardship, Shettima added that it would have been worse without the intervention of President Tinubu.

He said, "The President has to be commended, not demonised. Yes, Nigerians have gone through some tough times, but it could have been worse. Be reassured that in the coming weeks, the President will come up with robust responses to agricultural challenges, and prices of foodstuff will certainly come down," he said.

The Vice President said efforts were being made to reposition the economy, citing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and asked the youth to take the message of the President's reforms to the streets.

"I urge the youth. I implore you to go out to the streets and tell the truth to other Nigerians," he stated.

According to him "The President had the courage of conviction and the knowledge to take those far-reaching decisions that repositioned the Nigerian economy, so that now the economy grew by 4.43 per cent in the last quarter.

"Most importantly, our foreign reserves are now hovering at the level of $60bn. Remember how far we have come. It's only those who have been in the deepest valley that will appreciate how magnificent it is to be on a mountain top.

"The same people that are crying wolf. If the President had not taken those far-reaching decisions, I am not talking to you as a politician. I am talking to you as a Nigerian, our economy would have collapsed.

"These people, by now, would have been writing epistles on a collapsed economy from the comfort of their homes in Dubai, in New York."