South Africa: Masemola Vows to Strengthen SAPS and Fight Crime

The National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Fanie Masemola, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the South African Police Service (SAPS), restoring public confidence and improving frontline policing after returning to office as National Commissioner.

Masemola said his return presented an opportunity to reinforce the principles of the rule of law, institutional stability, accountability and the national interest, emphasising that the police service's constitutional mandate must take precedence over individual interests.

"This day holds great significance, not because an individual has returned to office, but because it presents an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law, institutional stability, accountability and the national interest," he said on Monday at the Tshwane Academy.

Masemola made these remarks on his first day at work, where he was expected to meet with all Provincial Commissioners, Deputy National Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners as he resumes his duties as the head of the organisation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said he would focus on uniting the organisation, strengthening institutional integrity and advancing its constitutional responsibility to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

"It is in this spirit that I return to the office of the National Commissioner, determined to unite our organisation, strengthen its institutional integrity and advance our constitutional responsibility to serve and protect the people of South Africa," the National Commissioner said.

Masemola thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for lifting his precautionary suspension after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against him, paving the way for his return to office.

He said the experience had reinforced the importance of due process, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

"My experience has reinforced the importance of due process, fairness and respect for the rule of law. Ultimately, the truth must prevail, and institutions must be guided by evidence, integrity and justice," the National Commissioner said.

He further thanked South Africans who supported him during the period, particularly his family, for their encouragement and unwavering support.

Masemola vowed not to allow past circumstances to distract the organisation from its responsibilities, with his priorities centred on leadership, institutional renewal and improving the SAPS's capacity to deliver measurable results in the fight against crime.

Strengthening leadership and accountability

The National Commissioner called on senior management and police members to work together, stressing that unity, ethical leadership and collective responsibility were essential to building a stronger police service.

"Generals and members of the SAPS, we cannot build a strong police service on division, mistrust, or competing personal interests. We must build it on professional solidarity, ethical leadership, mutual respect and a shared commitment to our constitutional mandate. Unity does not mean the absence of differences," Masemola said.

He said differences should be resolved constructively, with the interests of the organisation and the communities it serves placed above personal considerations.

Masemola also acknowledged Lieutenant General Dimpane for serving as Acting National Commissioner during his absence, noting that he would receive a formal handover report outlining key developments, operational priorities, progress made and outstanding matters to ensure continuity of leadership.

Masemola said the SAPS awaits the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry final report and will consider its recommendations on strengthening accountability, addressing systemic weaknesses and advancing reforms within the organisation.

"As an organisation, we must be prepared to carefully consider and implement the relevant recommendations to ensure that we emerge stronger, more transparent and more accountable to the people we serve," Masemola said.

He said the reforms should contribute to strengthening the institution, restoring public confidence and improving its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

"Our most important measure of success is the experience of the public at the police station, in their neighbourhoods and when they need emergency assistance.

"We will continue to direct our attention and resources towards frontline policing, where our constitutional mandate becomes tangible to communities," he said.

Masemola said the organisation would intensify efforts to adequately resource police stations, improve operational readiness and ensure frontline officers have vehicles, equipment, technology and personnel needed to perform their duties effectively.

He said recruitment and human-resource capacity remained essential, adding that the SAPS would soon commence recruiting new police trainees while accelerating the filling of vacant posts in line with approved staffing priorities and available resources.

The National Commissioner emphasised that police deployments should be informed by crime patterns, population demands, operational risks and community needs.

He assured the public of operational readiness for the upcoming Local Government Elections as an immediate priority for the SAPS.

Masemola said engagements with provincial commissioners would assess preparedness, identify crime hotspots and ensure intelligence, personnel and resources align with emerging risks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The National Commissioner also expressed concern about attacks and killings involving political party members and candidates, saying he would receive a comprehensive briefing from Crime Intelligence on the incidents, including threat assessments and measures to strengthen prevention and investigations.

"We will act decisively against political violence, intimidation and unlawful conduct," he said.

Masemola stressed that the police service would remain impartial and that all people should be able to participate in democratic processes without fear.

"The SAPS will remain impartial, no political affiliation places anyone above the law, and every person must be able to participate in democratic processes without fear," he said.

Masemola called on political parties, their members and supporters to exercise tolerance, respect opposing views and resolve differences peacefully.

As preparations for the elections continue, Masemola said the SAPS would sustain momentum in the National Safer Festive Season operations, with a focus on gender-based violence and femicide, murder, robbery, sexual offences, illegal firearms, drug trafficking and organised crime.