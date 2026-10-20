South Africa: BMA Vehicle Targeting System Recovers Vehicles Worth R46.6m

The Border Management Authority's new Vehicle Targeting System (VTS) has led to the recovery of 83 vehicles, with a combined value of R46.6 million in the six months, since its launch, strengthening efforts to combat vehicle-related crime and improve compliance at ports of entry.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato -- speaking at the unveiling of the VTS on Sunday at the Lebombo Border post -- said the system uses technology to identify suspicious vehicles before they reach border officials, enabling Border Guards to focus inspections on vehicles flagged for further checks while facilitating the movement of compliant travelers.

"Our difficulty was one of arithmetic. Hundreds of thousands of vehicles cross our land borders. Inspecting all of them is impossible. Inspecting a few of them at random delays honest travellers while the vehicle that matters drives past, because it looks exactly like the one in front of it.

"So, we changed the question we were asking. Instead of asking a Border Guard to find the wrong vehicle in a queue of the right ones, we now tell the Border Guards which vehicle to look at, before the vehicle reaches them. That system is called the VTS, and this is the system we are here to launch," Masiapato said.

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Masiapato said the system became operational on 1 April 2026, initially at Maseru Bridge, Lebombo and Vioolsdrif. Beitbridge followed in August, with Ficksburg later that month and Caledonspoort at the end of September, bringing the total to six ports of entry.

Masiapato explained that cameras installed above border lanes read vehicle registration plates in both directions, day and night.

"A central system then checks the registration numbers against records relating to stolen vehicles, confirmed cloned plates, potentially fraudulent ownership records and financed vehicles travelling without the consent of the financing institution," he said.

Where discrepancies are identified, alerts are sent within seconds to the Border Guard at the boom and the port supervisors.

Border Guards then scan the barcode on the vehicle's licence disc, photograph the registration plate for independent reading and verify the vehicle identification number stamped on the vehicle. The three identifiers must correspond to establish whether the vehicle's details are consistent.

"In this case, the machine does the looking and the Border Guard does the judging. That is the right division of labour between the Border Guard and the devise. There is a second thing, and it matters just as much.

"A camera does not get tired. It does not look away. It does not choose which vehicle to notice. It cannot be persuaded, and it has no relatives," Masiapato said.

The commissioner said the VTS was designed not only to identify suspicious vehicles but also to strengthen accountability in border enforcement.

Alerts are sent simultaneously to Border Guards and port supervisors, and each alert must be closed on the device with a recorded outcome linked to a named official, shift and port of entry.

"Let me be clear about what I am claiming and what I am not. I am not telling you that technology has ended corruption at our borders.

"I am writing to tell you that we have given the BMA Border Guard better information, and that every decision taken after the alert is now a matter of record. Discretion that leaves a trail is a very different thing from discretion that does not," Masiapato said.

During the first three months of operation at three ports of entry, the cameras recorded 422,107 vehicle sightings. In the subsequent three months, the system monitored another 170,962 vehicles across five ports.

The 83 recoveries recorded during the six-month period included seven stolen vehicles, eight vehicles with falsified ownership records, eight cloned vehicles, 27 vehicles stopped on the basis of false bank letters and 33 financed vehicles that were recovered, settled or returned to their rightful financing institutions.

Separately, 1 817 vehicles were stopped during 2026 because their drivers could not produce written consent from the bank or finance house that owned the vehicles. The estimated value of these vehicles is approximately R636 million.

Masiapato said the effectiveness of the system should also be measured by whether travellers increasingly comply with the requirements before reaching the border.

"In fact. The real test of this kind of a system is not how many vehicles we stop. It is how much drivers arrive already carrying the right paperwork, because that is an indication of behavior change and improved compliance. Otherwise, the main purpose is to improve the compliance of the law-abiding travelers so that we isolate the criminal elements," Masiapato said.

In the quarter ending September 2026, 6,256 of 22,436 sightings of financed vehicles already had valid border letters when first recorded, representing 27.9%. This was an increase from 23.7% in the preceding quarter.

At Maseru Bridge, the proportion of financed vehicles arriving with valid letters increased from 13.2% to 30% in one quarter.

At Lebombo, which has the longest period of available data, compliance rose from 23.4% to 37.9% by September. Meanwhile, alerts involving financed vehicles without the required letters declined from 1,697 in July to 793 in September 2026.

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"Since the deployment of the system, we observe that fewer people do arrive at the ports of entry without requisite documents pertaining vehicle cross-border movement.

"In fact, we are pleased when the paperwork is being sorted out before the journey rather than being argued at the port of entry as that generate unnecessary queues and undue delays even to the compliant travelers. In fact, enforcement that changes behavior is worth more than enforcement that only catches people, of which, the majority could just be due to lack of knowledge," he said.

Masiapato urged financial institutions to keep their information current, respond promptly to verification requests and inform customers about the documentation required before travelling internationally with financed vehicles.

Masiapato emphasised that the equipment is loaned to the State and that all records generated by the system remain the property of the BMA.

Masiapato said the BMA would assess the system's performance beyond the number of vehicles intercepted, with a focus on identifying stolen vehicles, dismantling criminal networks, securing successful prosecutions and ensuring recovered vehicles are returned to their lawful owners.