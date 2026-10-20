South Africa: Angry Khayelitsha Crowd Blasts Ramaphosa Over Extortion and Crime

Crowds gathered at the Site C taxi rank on Sunday hoping to hear the president explain his plan against crime.

He focused on removing the DA, leaving residents frustrated and taxi owners begging for urgent help with unfair vehicle impoundments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left ANC members and taxi owners fuming in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

He visited the Site C taxi rank in Cape Town but failed to speak about extortion and violent crime.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Residents hoped the president would explain how the party plans to make their community safe. Instead, Ramaphosa spent his time talking about removing the DA from power in the Western Cape.

Zilungile Mlandwana, 47, said high crime is making the township unsafe.

"I am disappointed because we cannot start businesses, and some have closed because of extortionists," Mlandwana said.

Mlandwana said people are getting robbed inside their own homes. The ANC member said crowds came to hear how the party would tackle crime if it wins Cape Town.

Zandile Fotyala, 50, said the president missed a chance to win over voters. Fotyala said people wanted to hear about real change, not just politics.

"Our president decided to talk more about the DA and not about what they would do and why people should vote for the party," Fotyala said.

The president also faced anger from the taxi industry.

Codeta chairman Nceba Enge handed Ramaphosa a document demanding help with rising petrol prices and unfair vehicle impoundments.

Enge said taxi owners are punished when drivers break the rules. Enge said owners carry the financial cost when vehicles are locked up.

The Codeta chairman warned that high petrol prices will soon force the taxi industry to push up fares for passengers.

Enge said taxi owners also struggle to get operating permits. He said the government impounds vehicles even though owners have applied for the right paperwork.

Dullah Omar regional chairperson Ndithini Tyhido defended the president.

Tyhido said Ramaphosa had already spoken about crime and gender-based violence in church and during two radio interviews.