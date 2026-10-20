Nigeria: Power Generation Crashes to 476mw, Disrupts Electricity Supply

Nigeria's electricity generation dropped sharply to 476.70 megawatts (MW) on Monday, disrupting power supply in parts of the country.

Data on the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) portal showed that generation fell from 3,840MW at 7am to 476.70MW by 1pm, representing a decline of 3,363.30MW.

The sharp drop reportedly began around 12:40pm, leaving several power plants with zero output.

Among the affected plants were Egbin, Jebba, Shiroro, and Kainji, while Odukpani, Omotosho, and Sapele were still generating electricity.

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The NISO dashboard showed that only five generating companies were producing electricity by early afternoon.

The development triggered complaints from electricity consumers, with several customers reporting power outages on social media between 12:45pm and 1:20pm.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric attributed the reduced hours of electricity supply across its network to a shortfall in the power allocated to it from the national grid.

In a notice issued on Monday, the electricity distribution company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve the available supply.

"We wish to inform customers across the Ikeja Electric network that the reduced hours of electricity supply are due to a shortfall in the amount of power currently allocated to our network from the national grid," the notice read.

The company acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the reduced electricity supply and appealed to customers for patience and understanding.

Ikeja Electric added that it would continue distributing the power received from the national grid "as efficiently and equitably as possible" while keeping customers informed as the situation evolves.