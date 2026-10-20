Nigeria: National Grid Trips Multiple Times, Now Stabilised, Says NISO

The national grid tripped multiple times on the 330kV transmission network on Monday but has been stabilised and returned to normal operation, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said.

NISO's management stated on Monday that said the incident occurred at about 12:40pm on October 19, 2026.

The operator said it worked with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to implement corrective measures immediately to stabilise the power system and restore normal operations. It said restoration efforts have been successfully completed.

NISO said the incident affected only a section of the grid and described reports to the contrary circulating in the media as unverified.

"The public is therefore advised to disregard misleading information and rely on official NISO communication channels for accurate and verified updates on the status of the national grid," the statement said.

NISO added that it remains committed to maintaining grid stability, ensuring reliable operation of the national electricity transmission system, and providing timely and accurate information to the public.