Nigeria: Natasha Mourns Former Delta Governor Uduaghan, Describes Death As Profound Loss

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed profound grief over the reported death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing his passing as a painful loss to his family, the people of Delta State and the nation.

Uduaghan reportedly died on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to information contained in the condolence statement.

In her condolence message , the senator described the deceased as a revered patriarch, elder statesman and public servant whose life was marked by devotion to his family and contributions to the development of Delta State.

She said his death had created an irreplaceable void in the lives of his loved ones and others who had the privilege of knowing him.

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"Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment," she said.

The senator noted that losing a family patriarch was particularly painful, as it meant saying goodbye to a beloved figure whose presence, counsel and memories had become an integral part of the family's history.

"Today, we mourn not merely the passing of a distinguished former governor, but the loss of a father figure, a revered elder and a man whose presence meant so much to those privileged to know him," she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the pain of such a loss was difficult to express in words, particularly for a family confronted with the departure of someone whose life and influence had been woven into its history.

The senator also acknowledged Uduaghan's contributions to public administration and governance, noting that his career placed him at the centre of Delta State's political and developmental affairs for several years.

Uduaghan served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in 2007.

He governed the state for two consecutive terms, leaving office in 2015 after eight years at the helm of its administration.

Reflecting on his years in public service, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the significance of a public figure's life extended beyond the period spent in office to include the relationships, memories and contributions left behind.

"Public office eventually comes to an end, but the memories of a life devoted to service endure. As we grieve his departure, we must also give thanks to God for the years He granted him, the responsibilities he discharged and the legacy he leaves behind," she said.

She expressed hope that his legacy would remain a source of strength and consolation to his family and others mourning his death.

The senator extended her condolences to the deceased's relatives, friends, associates, former colleagues and other Nigerians affected by the loss.

She urged the bereaved family to draw strength from their cherished memories of the former governor, while praying for divine comfort and the fortitude to endure the difficult period.

"To the Uduaghan family, I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May He give you the strength to endure the days of grief, the peace to find comfort in cherished memories, and the grace to celebrate a life that has left an indelible mark on those who knew him," she said.

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She concluded with a prayer for the peaceful repose of the deceased's soul.

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace," the senator added.

The announcement of the former governor's death was reportedly made on behalf of the family by Toju Anire Uduaghan, who described him as a beloved father, brother, uncle and patriarch.

According to the family statement, his passing had left relatives devastated, with the deceased remembered as a source of strength and a respected elder whose presence would be deeply missed.

The family also expressed gratitude to Almighty God for his life and years of service, while seeking divine comfort for relatives, friends, associates, former colleagues and others mourning his death.

For the Uduaghan family, his reported passing represents not only the loss of a prominent public figure but also the departure of a beloved patriarch whose memories, values and influence will remain cherished.