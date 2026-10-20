South Africa: Coordinated Response Launched to Tackle Bronkhorstspruit Water Illness Surge

Government has established a multi-pronged response team to tackle an increase in gastrointestinal illness affecting children and communities at Bronkhorstspruit in the City of Tshwane (CoT) Municipality.

This comes after 408 cases of the illness were reported between 7 and 18 October 2026.

In a media briefing on Monday evening, Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Pemmy Majodina explained that the source of the illness is believed to be contaminated water emanating from the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (BWTW).

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Majodina was joined in the briefing by Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, DWS Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya.

"Patients have been treated at the hospital and local clinics from Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Dark City, Rethabiseng and Sokhulumi in Tshwane's Region 7. The affected areas are largely supplied with water by the City of Tshwane's [BWTW].

"Laboratory test results of stool specimens from infected patients by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), coupled with test results of water emanating from the BWTW, indicate that the illness has been caused by residents being exposed to contaminated water from BWTW.

"The NICD tests detected Norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella in three of four specimens analysed, together with other pathogens that cause stomach cramps and diarrhoea. No cholera bacteria were found in the sampled stools," Majodina stated.

The Minister noted that finding mixed pathogens in the samples as well as the rapid spread "point to a common water supply being the likely source of illness".

"This is corroborated by water quality tests conducted by DWS on 14 October which found extremely high levels of E. coli and total coliforms in the water emanating from the BWTW and in the Ekandustria [near Dark City] and Zithobeni reservoirs.

"Further tests are currently being conducted to confirm whether any other harmful contaminants are present in the water. Further specimens are being collected by the NICD to strengthen the epidemiological evidence and to determine whether a formal outbreak declaration is required," Majodina said.

Additionally, the DWS has appointed the Water Research Commission (WRC) to conduct independent water quality tests as well as an independent investigation of the causes of contaminated water being supplied to residents.

That report is expected to be released by 28 October.

Taking accountability

Majodina revealed that an investigation by the department found that the City of Tshwane Municipality experienced difficulties with chlorine supply, resulting in unchlorinated water emanating from the BWTW between 24 September and 14 October.

Unchlorinated water should not be drunk or used for cooking, neither is it safe for washing or bathing, even after boiling.

Majodina added that the City "failed to warn residents in the affected areas of Bronkhorstspruit".

"As part of DWS' regulatory function, necessary accountability steps have been initiated against those responsible for the water pollution and adherence to norms and standards governing provision of water and sanitation.

"CoT closed the BWTW on 14 October. The chlorine supply was restored by 15 October and CoT reopened the BWTW to supply water into the distribution system on 16 October, but informed residents that the water was not yet suitable for drinking," she stated.

Since last week Wednesday, water tankers have been distributing drinking water to residents.

"CoT is in the process of increasing the supply of this clean drinking water to the affected areas using additional water tankers [36 in total].

"Testing of this water will be conducted on a continuous basis, by both CoT and DWS," Majodina said.

Improving service

The CoT is in the process of appointing Rand Water to improve the BWTW in order to address challenges including components that are not working.

"Together with DWS engineers, Rand Water is in the process of developing an implementation plan with timeframes in this regard.

"Part of this planning will include assessing whether the BWTW should be isolated for a further period to enable essential work to be carried out. At this stage, it is not possible to give a timeframe for when residents will again be able to drink water emanating from the BWTW," the Minister stated.

Majodina acknowledged that the BWTW has been a "longstanding priority for the City of Tshwane".

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The City has spent some R21 million this financial year on its upkeep with further financial commitments made in the years to come.

"Together, these allocations represent more than R107 million in expenditure and planned investment over the three-year period.

"While substantial resources have already been invested and further funding committed, the work remains ongoing, with the City's focus on addressing longstanding infrastructure deficiencies, improving operational reliability and progressively restoring the plant's capacity to provide residents with a safe and dependable water supply," she noted.

Residents in areas supplied by the BWTW are warned not to consume, bathe in, brush teeth with, cook or wash clothes with tap water.

"The water can only be used for flushing toilets. Previously stored water should be discarded and water containers must be disinfected using household bleach. Drinking water obtained from water tankers should be stored in clean containers with lids.

"Residents who develop symptoms of illness should seek medical attention early and report suspected cases to their nearest healthcare facility or local health authority. Early reporting protects not only individuals and families but also enables health authorities to respond quickly and prevent further spread," Majodina concluded.