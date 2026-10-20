Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision to Establish National Mechanism to Combat Cybercrime

19 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - The Prime Minister has issued a decision establishing the National Mechanism to Combat Cybercrime, chaired by an Assistant Attorney General and comprising representatives of relevant entities, as part of the state's efforts to strengthen digital security and protect social stability.

The National Mechanism is tasked with combating cybercrime and harmful publications that undermine state and societal security, as well as monitoring and tracking content published through media outlets and social media platforms.

The mechanism has also been granted the authority to take the necessary preventive and legal measures and initiate legal proceedings on behalf of the state in cases involving threats to societal and national security, with the aim of upholding the rule of law and addressing digital risks within the framework of the applicable judicial procedures.

Read the original article on SNA.

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