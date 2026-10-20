Central Africa: Nduhungirehe in Zambia for Great Lakes Security Meeting

19 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Monday, October 19, attended a meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, where regional leaders discussed peace, security and stability in the Great Lakes.

Opened by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the 20th Ordinary Session of the Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee (RIMC) of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) brought together foreign ministers from the bloc.

ALSO READ: Great Lakes ministers endorse foreign combatant disarmament plan

"The meeting brings together representatives of Member States to review regional developments and discuss joint efforts to advance peace, security and stability across the Great Lakes Region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

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The meeting follows a series of regional security discussions held in Lusaka from October 14 to 18, which brought together defence officials and ministers from ICGLR member states.

On Sunday, October 18, five countries, namely Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, endorsed draft procedures for disarming, demobilising, repatriating and reintegrating foreign combatants operating in the region.

The draft Standard Operating Procedures will be submitted to Heads of State for consideration and final adoption.

The discussions followed meetings of defence experts, chiefs of defence forces and defence ministers, which focused on regional security and strengthening coordination among defence and security institutions.

The ICGLR has 12 member states, working to address security challenges and promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes region. These are Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

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