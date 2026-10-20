Rwanda: Local Govt Elections - What Candidates Need to Fulfill

Local government elections will start on Saturday, October 24, with the election of members of the Village Executive Committee, comprising the village head and officers in charge of security and the movement of people into and out of the village, social welfare and community cohesion, information and public education, and development.

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Voters will also elect village representatives to the Cell Council, two women representatives to the Cell Advisory Council, and members of the executive committees of the Village Women's and Youth Councils.

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As preparations continue across the country, Fortunée Nyiramadirida, a commissioner at the National Electoral Commission (NEC), explained various requirements had been established for candidates.

Candidates seeking positions in decentralised administrative entities must be Rwandan citizens and persons of integrity.

"They must also not have been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of six months or more in a final court judgment, unless they have been legally rehabilitated," she said on Monday, October 19, at a session attended by commissioners of the National Commission for Human Rights of Rwanda, representatives of civil society organisations, election observers and the members of the media.

Candidates must be registered on the voters' roll and must not have been placed under guardianship by a competent court.

They must also not have a health condition that prevents them from fulfilling the duties associated with the position they intend to contest for, or hold a position or engage in an occupation that is incompatible with the position they seek.

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She said candidates must not have been declared bankrupt while managing an institution, unless they have been legally rehabilitated.

Candidates for positions on the Village Executive Committee and for councillor positions at Cell, Sector or District levels must be at least 21 years old.

Those seeking positions on the Village Executive Committee must have completed at least six years of primary education.

Candidates for positions on the District Executive Committee or the City of Kigali Executive Committee must be members of the relevant council and hold at least a bachelor's degree (A0).

Meanwhile, candidates seeking the position of District Mayor must be at least 25 years old.

Requirements for candidates for the National Women's Council

A candidate seeking election to an Executive Committee of the National Women's Council must be a woman, at least 21 years old and a member of the electoral college.

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At Cell or Village level, candidates must have completed at least six years of primary education. At Sector and District levels, they must have completed at least six years of secondary education.

A coordinator of the National Women's Council at District level must hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma. At national, City of Kigali and provincial levels, candidates must also hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma.

Candidates seeking positions on Youth Council Executive Committees

Candidates seeking positions on Youth Council Executive Committees must be at least 18 years old and no older than 30.

Those seeking positions on executive committees at Sector or District level must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30.

Candidates seeking to represent secondary schools must be at least 16 years old and no older than 30.

At Village level, candidates must be able to read and write. At Cell, Sector and District levels, they must have completed at least six years of secondary education. At national level, candidates must hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma.

Requirements for candidates for the National Council of Persons with Disabilities

Candidates seeking positions on the Executive Committees of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities must be at least 21 years old and members of the electoral college.

To be elected to an Executive Committee of the council at Cell or Sector level, candidates must have completed at least six years of primary education. At District level, they must hold at least an A2-level qualification.

At provincial, City of Kigali and national levels, candidates must hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma.

Election observers

Nyiramadirida said election observers had been invited and that accreditation is ongoing from October 1 until October 22.

"Election observers will observe and submit reports to us so that we can improve the next phase of elections," she said.

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Representatives of political parties, human rights commissions, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions will participate in election observation.

When selecting election observers, the accrediting body considers criteria such as experience in election observation or skills in organising or conducting elections; integrity and professionalism; impartiality and the ability to report facts without bias; knowledge of Rwandan laws, particularly those governing elections; familiarity with international principles governing election observation; and knowledge of Rwanda's culture, history, structure and administration.

For election observers from foreign countries, particular consideration is given to whether they possess valid documents allowing them to stay in Rwanda and comply with relevant international or specific health and security regulations applicable to people entering or leaving the country.

Cyrus Munyaburanga Nkusi, chief executive officer of Governance for Africa (GFA), said observers would check whether polling stations were prepared and adequately equipped, whether people with disabilities were provided with the necessary assistance, and whether the rights of pregnant women, older people and other groups were respected.

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Christine Umubyeyi, director of the Legislation, Human Rights Protection and Monitoring Unit at the National Commission for Human Rights of Rwanda, said human rights reporting could contribute to an accurate assessment of compliance with political rights and other related rights during the electoral process, helping determine whether elections were free and fair.

"It is essential that all those participating in the electoral process are able to move without restriction and fear, and have access to all electoral events and related venues," she said.

She said election observation activities include assessing election management bodies, the design and security of ballot papers, and voter information and education.

They also involve evaluating the general criteria for voter registration, voter registration systems, the accuracy and inclusiveness of the voters' register, and women's participation in elections, she said.

"Observation activities include participation of persons from specific groups (women, persons with disability, elder persons), observing vote counting and assessing the transparency and integrity of the process, observing the announcement of results and the implementation of election results, and assessing complaints and appeals processes," she said.