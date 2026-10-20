South Africa: Tshwane Informal Settlements More Than Double - South African News Briefs - October 20, 2026

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Tshwane Informal Settlements More Than Double Ahead of Local Elections

The number of informal settlements in the City of Tshwane has more than doubled, reports EWN. The number rose from 220 in 2020 to 502 in 2026, and the municipality spends more than R1.5 billion annually to service them. In the Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria East, more than 10,000 people live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, with sewage flowing through the community from broken pipes. Resident Humbulani Thobo, who has lived there since 2009, accused the city of making empty promises about relocating residents. The municipality provides water tankers and ablution facilities, but concerns over living conditions persist as local government elections approach.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya Awaits Bail Ruling

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Former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is set to learn whether the court will grant him bail when he appears at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The defence has requested R20,000 bail. The state opposed his release, describing him as a potential threat to victims. Sibiya faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl and the rape of an 18-year-old woman. He has been in custody since his arrest last month. The state said that investigations are at an advanced stage. Sibiya denied the allegations and claims he has been set up by the complainant.

Tshwane Residents Warned Against Drinking Contaminated Bronkhorstspruit Water

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas have been warned not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, bathing or other household purposes, reports EWN. The city has reopened the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant after restoring its chlorine supply, but authorities said that the water is still not safe for human consumption. More than 400 gastrointestinal illness cases, including stomach cramps and diarrhoea, were reported between October 7 and 18 after the water supply went without chlorination from September 24 to October 14. Tests detected E. coli and other bacteria in the water, while the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella in patient samples. The city has deployed 36 water tankers carrying water from Cullinan, which has tested safe, while independent testing continues. Until authorities confirm the water is safe, residents may only use tap water for flushing toilets.

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