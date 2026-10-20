Nigeria: APC Campaign Council Consults 4 Northern Emirs, Seeks Prayers - Tinubu

ABUJA: Director General of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has taken the Council's 2027 consultations to four northern emirates, telling the royal fathers he came to seek their prayers and blessings and not their political endorsements.

He led a delegation of national leaders on Monday, 19th October 2026, to the Emirs of Gwandu, Katsina, Daura and Zaria.

The delegation left the Private Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11am and was received at each of the four palaces later in the day. The royal fathers offered prayers and blessings for peace, unity and the success of the nation's democratic journey.

Yari said the Council's engagement with traditional institutions was a cornerstone of its consultative strategy. He said the delegation came to seek the prayers, blessings and counsel of the emirs, whose moral and spiritual guidance, he added, remains indispensable to the nation's political process.

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The visits form part of a wider tour of traditional and political leaders across the country. The Council said it was building consensus and galvanising support ahead of key campaign activities leading up to 16th January 2027, which it described as "a significant date in the electoral calendar."

The Council reaffirmed its respect for Nigeria's traditional institutions and their role in fostering peace, unity and stability. It said it remained committed to carrying all stakeholders along in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

The delegation included the Kebbi state Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris; Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawal; Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Sani Ahmad Yarima and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Others were Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Senator Rochas Owelle Okorocha and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Also on the team were Senator Simon Lalong, Rt. Hon. Sabur Oladimeji Bankole, Senators Yahaya Abdullahi and Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi. The delegation was completed by Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and Emmanuel Enukwu, a former APC deputy national chairman.