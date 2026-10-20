Nigeria: Lagos Shuts Ejigbo Fire Station After Alleged Assault

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has indefinitely closed its Ejigbo Fire Station following reported repeated assaults on its personnel, calling for an impartial investigation into the incidents.

The Service said the decision was taken to protect firefighters and firefighting equipment after personnel were allegedly attacked at the station on Tuesday, October 13, and again on Friday, October 16, 2026.

According to the Service, the first incident was reported to the Ejigbo Police Station. However, the alleged assailants reportedly returned days later and disrupted operations despite the intervention of senior police authorities.

The Controller-General of the Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, condemned the reported attacks, warning that violence against emergency responders could undermine public safety and effective emergency service delivery.

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In a statement, Adeseye said the incidents had raised serious concerns about the safety of firefighters and other emergency responders responsible for protecting lives and property across Lagos State.

She stressed that personnel must be able to perform their statutory duties without fear of violence, intimidation or unlawful interference.

"Attacks on emergency responders can compromise operational readiness, delay emergency interventions and expose members of the public to avoidable risks," she said.

Adeseye said the Ejigbo station would remain closed indefinitely pending a satisfactory resolution of the matter.

She added that personnel and firefighting equipment attached to the station would be temporarily redeployed to an undisclosed location for security reasons.

According to her, the measure is intended to safeguard personnel and equipment while ensuring continuity of emergency response operations in the affected area.

The Controller-General urged relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and professional investigation to establish the facts and take appropriate action, in accordance with the law, against anyone found responsible.

Reaffirming the Service's commitment to protecting lives and property across Lagos State, Adeseye said it would continue to work with relevant authorities to address the security concerns and ensure that firefighters could operate in a safe environment.