Nigeria: Mining Licence Dispute - Alake's Aide Challenges UK Report On Blair's Nigeria Role

Abuja — Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kehinde Bamigbetan, has challenged a British newspaper report questioning former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair's role in advising Nigeria, arguing the allegations surrounding a mining licence dispute contradict available regulatory records.

Bamigbetan, in a rejoinder to an article published by The Telegraph on October 18, 2026, disputed claims concerning mining company Jupiter and its partners, Basin Mining Limited and Range Mining Limited, insisting the companies lost their licences for failing to pay statutory annual service fees.

He said Basin Mining Limited owed N1.223 billion in outstanding fees, adding that the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office had issued several notices before the licences were revoked.

He also said legal proceedings to recover the outstanding amounts were underway.

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The presidential aide argued that the dispute should be resolved through the appropriate legal process rather than through international publicity, while questioning the basis of allegations that Nigeria's engagement with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change could undermine British national security interests.

According to him, the institute and the federal government had denied the suggestion that it held a contract to advise the Nigerian government.

Bamigbetan traced the dispute to reforms introduced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, following his appointment in August 2023, saying the administration had prioritised compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007.

He said the ministry revoked at least 1,663 mining licences in November 2023 over regulatory defaults and subsequently provided a three-month window for affected operators to present complaints and seek redress.

The aide alleged that Steve Davis, whom he identified as Jupiter's promoter, had mounted an international campaign against the federal government following the revocations.

He maintained the companies concerned should meet their statutory obligations or pursue their grievances through the established legal channels.