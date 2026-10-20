Tanzania: VP Warns Against Misuse of Public Funds

Iringa — VICE-PRESIDENT Deogratius Ndejembi has warned that the government will not tolerate the misuse of public funds, stressing that every shilling invested in development projects must deliver tangible benefits to Tanzanians.

He issued the warning over the weekend when he laid the foundation stone for new buildings at Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) during his working tour of Iringa Region.

Mr Ndejembi directed the college management to ensure that funds allocated for development projects are managed transparently and accountably, with construction works completed on time and in accordance with the required quality standards.

"It is important to complete the construction on time and in accordance with the required quality standards. The government will not tolerate the misuse of public funds, as every shilling invested must bring direct benefits to Tanzanians," he said.

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He said the project forms part of the government's strategic investment in higher education aimed at expanding access, improving learning environments and producing skilled professionals to meet the country's development needs.

Mr Ndejembi said the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has invested more than 425 million US dollars (about 1tri/-) in higher education through the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) Project. He said MUCE has received more than 30bn/- under the initiative.

"This investment reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that the growing number of students completing primary and secondary education is matched by adequate opportunities for higher learning," he said.

Mr Ndejembi added that Iringa Region has received more than 175bn/- since the 2021/2022 financial year to improve education infrastructure at primary and secondary school levels.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, commended the government for its investment in higher education.

He said the HEET Project has benefited 20 higher education institutions through the construction of 309 laboratories, 26 hostels, libraries, cafeterias and 1,177 offices, alongside the renovation of 48 buildings.

"The investment has also expanded access to higher education through the establishment of new campuses in various parts of the country, including Manyara, Kagera, Lindi, Njombe, Katavi, Kigoma, Mwanza, Rukwa, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Tabora, Tanga, Singida, Mara and Ruvuma, as well as Zanzibar," he said.

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Meanwhile, Mr Ndejembi inspected the construction of a passenger terminal and parking facilities at Iringa Airport, a project valued at more than 41bn/-.

He directed the Ministry of Transport, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to assess the possibility of further upgrading the airport, including installing lighting systems to enable aircraft to land and take off at night.

"Completion of the project will strengthen air transport, open up economic opportunities and stimulate tourism growth, particularly in Ruaha National Park," he said.