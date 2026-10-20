Rwanda: Musanze Market Blaze Raises Questions Over Fire Safety Preparedness

The devastating fire that gutted GOICO Plaza in Musanze District on October 10 has raised questions about fire safety preparedness in public buildings, after traders reported water shortages, overcrowding and difficulties accessing firefighting equipment during efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire, which destroyed goods preliminarily valued at Rwf30 billion, has brought renewed scrutiny to the adequacy of firefighting systems, emergency response capacity and the enforcement of safety standards in commercial buildings.

Although no fatalities were reported, accounts from affected traders and assessments by technical experts suggest that several factors may have complicated efforts to bring the fire under control.

The incident has also prompted calls for regular safety inspections, adequate water reserves, functional firefighting equipment and better-trained personnel to prevent similar disasters.

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Traders raise concerns over safety preparedness

Gilbert Muhire, a trader who estimated his losses at between Rwf8 million and Rwf10 million, said overcrowding had become a persistent concern at GOICO Plaza, with trading stands increasingly occupying spaces that could otherwise facilitate movement and emergency access.

"We were always complaining. The owners wanted to occupy every small space, which caused overcrowding. It was even difficult to see the evacuation points for firefighters. The building was modified very often, and the parking space was also taken up by trading stands," he said.

Muhire also questioned the condition of some firefighting equipment, claiming that certain items had expired and that regular inspections were necessary to ensure emergency systems remained operational.

He said the lack of readily available water presented another challenge during the response.

"There was also no water during the fire. Water was being fetched from far away. One lesson to learn is that there should always be water in tanks," he said.

Other witnesses claimed that the building's electricity and water technicians were absent when the fire broke out, while rooms housing master switches were locked, making them difficult to access during the emergency.

The traders called for reliable water supplies, adequate storage tanks and larger water pipes capable of supporting firefighting operations in major commercial buildings.

Angelique Bugare, a clothes trader, said the large quantities of combustible materials, including clothing, plastic footwear and other merchandise, contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

"Some melted plastics went down with the fire from the fifth floor through the lifts to the lower floors, igniting other items such as plastic shoes known as Bodaboda," she said.

Bugare also raised concerns about the availability of firefighting vehicles, saying only one vehicle was present for a considerable period during the response.

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"One lesson, I think, is that more than one firefighting vehicle should be available in the biggest cities to avoid delayed interventions," she said.

These accounts have raised questions about whether the building had sufficient operational firefighting facilities, accessible emergency routes and the personnel required to respond promptly to a major fire.

Experts point to prevention and maintenance gaps

Engineer Yves Gahutu said the incident demonstrated why fire safety preparedness should be treated as a continuous responsibility rather than a one-time requirement during construction.

He stressed that public buildings must have functioning firefighting systems, reliable water supplies and alternative power sources to ensure that emergency equipment remains operational even when electricity is interrupted.

"Every public building should have a functional firefighting system, with water tanks and pumps that can be powered by both electricity and diesel generators," he said.

Gahutu said fire hydrants, emergency exits, firefighting equipment and evacuation facilities must be routinely inspected and maintained.

"Regular inspections of safety measures and small firefighting equipment are needed. People occupying the building should always be trained in firefighting. Regular maintenance by building owners is key. Circuit breakers are needed in every part of the building," he said.

He noted that the materials used to partition shops in the building, particularly triplex boards locally known as amaseta, may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The large quantities of clothing, shoes and plastic products stored inside the commercial complex also provided combustible material.

Gahutu observed that the absence of fatalities was partly attributable to the fire starting on the fifth floor, allowing occupants to escape downwards.

"If it had started on the ground floor, it would have been difficult for people on the upper floors to escape," he said.

He recommended that major commercial buildings have qualified technicians available around the clock to monitor critical systems and potentially hazardous activities, including welding.

"We should care about maintenance and prevention. There must be working firefighting systems and a team of technicians monitoring them 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said.

Are existing fire safety regulations being enforced?

The Musanze incident has also brought attention to the implementation of existing fire safety requirements for public buildings.

Gahutu said Rwanda's building regulations provide for a range of preventive and emergency response measures, but their effectiveness depends on compliance, regular inspections and proper maintenance.

Under the Prime Minister's instructions on fire prevention, existing public buildings are required to undergo fire safety assessments before use and every three years thereafter.

The requirements include fire alarm systems, smoke detectors, sprinklers, hose reels on each floor and fire extinguishers at prescribed intervals.

Buildings are also required to have CCTV cameras connected to control rooms, lightning arresters, accessible emergency staircases, clearly marked exits and evacuation plans.

Other requirements include fire hydrants, internal communication systems and signs displaying emergency contact numbers for the Police, ambulance services and fire brigade.

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The adequacy of firefighting equipment must be verified every six months, while electrical installations must be inspected and certified before use and every three years thereafter.

Public buildings must also be insured against fire, and their managers are required to organise regular basic firefighting drills.

However, the accounts from GOICO Plaza traders raise questions about how consistently these measures are implemented and monitored in commercial buildings.

Gahutu called for stronger enforcement, including inspections to verify that firefighting pumps can supply sufficient water and that other emergency systems remain operational.

"Occupation permits must be issued for short periods, so that compliance with firefighting systems can be checked regularly," he said.

He also urged local authorities and building owners to draw practical lessons from the Musanze incident rather than waiting for another disaster to expose possible weaknesses.

Calls for more firefighting vehicles

Beyond safety measures within individual buildings, the incident has renewed concerns about the distribution and availability of firefighting resources across the country.

Gahutu called for the decentralisation of fire and rescue services to improve response capacity, particularly in rapidly growing urban centres.

He proposed that every district should have at least one firefighting truck, with additional vehicles stationed at sector level where resources allow.

He argued that larger cities should have several vehicles to respond effectively to major fires and simultaneous emergencies.

"A sector in Kigali could have two, and the whole city could have as many as 50," he said.

The engineer also urged businesses operating in public buildings to ensure that employees receive basic firefighting training.

He said the ability to respond during the early stages of a fire could help prevent incidents from escalating into major disasters.

Gahutu further called on investors to prioritise firefighting infrastructure when developing commercial properties.

"No investor should put up a building worth billions without a fire extinguishing system," he said.

He suggested that private investors could also consider establishing firefighting services as commercial ventures to complement existing emergency response capacity.

Police, housing authority warn against negligence

CIP Benson Ndemezo, an official in the Rwanda National Police's Fire and Rescue Department, emphasised that fire prevention extends beyond the installation of equipment to include proper housekeeping, safe storage of goods and responsible practices within buildings.

"Poor housekeeping is an issue. The way your items are arranged can accelerate a fire. It is carelessness," he said.

Ndemezo urged building owners and managers to employ personnel with firefighting knowledge and ensure that flammable materials are stored safely.

He also advised welders to remove combustible materials from nearby areas before undertaking work, while traders should avoid storing highly flammable goods in ways that could accelerate the spread of fire.

Alphonse Rukaburandekwe, Director General of the Rwanda Housing Authority, expressed sympathy for affected traders and stressed the need to prevent avoidable fires through adherence to safety standards.

"Many fires are caused by human error and could be prevented. Some people use substandard materials that can trigger fires," he said.

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Although some accounts have suggested that welding activities may have triggered the GOICO Plaza fire, the cause had not been officially established in the reporting available for this story.

Northern Province Police spokesperson Chief Inspector of Police Ignace Ngirabakunzi said the incident was under investigation.

"Relevant authorities are investigating the matter," he said.

Traders count losses as insurance concerns emerge

For traders whose businesses were destroyed, the blaze has left substantial financial losses and uncertainty about recovery.

Venance Byiringo, who estimated his losses at about Rwf10 million, recalled how quickly the situation deteriorated.

"At first I thought it was a small fire. When it worsened, I did not care about saving anything. I even forgot my phone inside," he said.

Brandine Mukanyota, who operated nine shops on the ground and fifth floors selling curtains, hand towels and bedsheets, said she had merchandise worth Rwf80 million in the market.

"I had goods worth Rwf80 million," she said.

The scale of the losses has also exposed another concern: the extent to which individual traders are protected by insurance against fire-related damage.

Andrew Kulayige, chairperson of the Association of Insurers in Rwanda (ASSAR), explained that insurance covering a commercial building does not automatically extend to the stock, furniture, computers and other business assets belonging to tenants.

He said traders renting commercial premises should obtain their own insurance policies to safeguard their businesses against unforeseen disasters.

Kulayige added that the association was exploring ways to improve insurance coverage for small businesses, potentially in collaboration with the Private Sector Federation and other stakeholders.

A test of preparedness beyond Musanze

While investigations into the cause of the GOICO Plaza fire continue, the incident has highlighted wider questions about the readiness of commercial buildings to prevent fires, contain them and protect occupants and property.

The concerns raised by traders, together with recommendations from engineers and fire safety officials, point to the importance of ensuring that safety systems are not only installed but also functional, accessible and regularly maintained.

The Musanze blaze now presents an opportunity for building owners, regulators and emergency response agencies to examine whether existing safety requirements are being effectively implemented -- and what must change to prevent a similar disaster.