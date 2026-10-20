Ghana: Dr Bawumia Calls for Peace, Unity to Safeguard Ghana's Stability

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to promote peace and unity across religious, ethnic and tribal lines to safeguard the country's stability and development.

He said national unity was essential to building a prosperous country, urging citizens to put aside their differences and work together in the interest of Ghana.

"We need peace and unity in Ghana across ethnic, religious and tribal lines so that together we can serve our country. It is because of Ghana that we are all here," he said.

Dr Bawumia made the call when he joined members of the Sunyani Central branch of The Church of Pentecost in the Bono Region for a church service to thank God for the successful conduct of the NPP's recent national executive elections in Kumasi.

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He was accompanied by some newly elected national executives of the party, including its Chairman, Mr John Boadu, General Secretary, Mr Justin Kodua, and Women's Organiser, Ms Hawa Koomson, among other party officials.

Quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:18, which encourages believers to give thanks to God in all circumstances, Dr Bawumia said the party had accepted the outcome of the 2024 general election and learnt important lessons from its defeat.

He expressed confidence that the NPP would return to power in 2028, citing the ongoing reorganisation of the party, which had begun with the election of new national executives.

"In 2028, we are coming up with practical and workable ideas, not propaganda. We ask God to give us a government that can fix our developmental challenges," he said.

Dr Bawumia also criticised the government over what he described as its failure to fulfil campaign promises to Ghanaians.

He expressed concern about illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, saying the situation had worsened and contributed to the pollution of water bodies, with serious consequences for the environment.

He further questioned the impact of the country's reported economic improvements on ordinary citizens, arguing that a decline in inflation had not necessarily translated into a lower cost of living for many Ghanaians.

The Sunyani Area Head Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Abraham Swanzy, urged politicians to emulate the example of Jesus Christ by placing service to humanity at the centre of their leadership.

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Preaching on the topic, "Competence and Character: The Two Pillars for Leadership," he said leadership should not be viewed merely as a position of authority but as a responsibility to serve the people and manage resources faithfully.

Apostle Swanzy stressed the need for political parties to elect people with the requisite competence, integrity, trustworthiness and fear of God to leadership positions.

He said such qualities were essential to ensuring responsible leadership and achieving the country's development aspirations.