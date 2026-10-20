Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies PIP Ampem Darkoa to Win 2026/27 Champion of Champions

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Ampem Darkoa Ladies 1-0 to win the 2026/27 Champion of Champions.

Milot Pokuaa's second-half strike was enough to hand the "Doo Ladies" victory in the curtain-raiser ahead of the 2026/27 Women's Premier League season.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies had the early chance when Tracey Twum was put through in the 4th minute but failed to convert.

Hasaacas Ladies came close before the end of the first half, but Milot Pokuaa's effort was parried to safety.

Milot proved pivotal for Hasaacas Ladies, coming close on countless occasions before finally finding the back of the net in the 61st minute.

Hasaacas held on to their lead to be crowned winners of the Champion of Champions at the Otumfuo Astro Turf at Dichemso in Kumasi.

The 2026/27 Women's Premier League kicks off on the weekend of October 23, 2026.