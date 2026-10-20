Nigeria: Billionaire Okoya's Son Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony

19 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Idris Okoya, son of billionaire industrialist and Eleganza Group chairman Razaq Okoya, has married his partner, Rukoyah, in a private wedding ceremony.

Shade Okoya, the industrialist's wife, announced the union on Monday through an Instagram Story, where she shared a photograph of the newlyweds and congratulated them.

"Congratulations to the newest couple @idrisokoya."

Shade was also seen in a video from the ceremony wearing aso ebi, the coordinated traditional attire worn by guests at the wedding.

Tuwo Pama International, a food vendor, also shared footage from the private event on Sunday, accompanying the video with prayers for the newly married couple.

"Today's event at Rukoyah and Idris Okoya's wedding. May Almighty Allah bless their union," the vendor wrote.

Idris is one of Razaq Okoya's sons from an earlier marriage. His father founded the Eleganza Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in manufacturing and other businesses.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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