Nigeria: Tinubu Extends Tenure of Heads of Immigration, Correctional Services

19 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has approved 18-month tenure extensions for Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service and Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Following the approval, Nwakuche's tenure will now end on May 26, 2028, while Nandap's tenure will end on June 30, 2028.

The approval, which followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, addressed a succession gap in both Services and would allow the board enough time to appoint successors.

President Tinubu commended Nwakuche and Nandap for the reforms achieved under their leadership and charged them to consolidate these gains.

The President nominated Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Correctional Service in December 2024. The Senate confirmed the appointment in March 2025.

Tinubu nominated Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on February 21, 2024. The Senate confirmed the appointment on March 1, 2024.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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