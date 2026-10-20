South Africa: From First Jab to the Next - The Data System Tracking South Africa's LEN Roll-Out

South Africa's LEN roll-out isn't just about getting six-monthly HIV prevention jabs into people's arms. We also need to know whether people return for their next dose, whether clinics have enough stock and who is being left behind. A digital system linking LEN clinics will help us find out.

South Africa's LEN roll-out isn't just about getting six-monthly HIV prevention jabs into people's arms. We also need to know whether people return for their next dose, whether clinics have enough stock and who is being left behind. A digital system linking LEN clinics will help us find out.

Giving someone their first LEN jab is easy to count. Knowing whether they return six months later is what tells us whether the programme is really working.

A digital system called SyNCH connects LEN clinics in all provinces outside the Western Cape, which uses a different system, allowing health workers to see information about a person's previous LEN doses when they visit another participating clinic.

The information feeds into a dashboard that helps health officials see who is using LEN, where uptake is low and where clinics may need more support.

South Africa still doesn't have a comprehensive national electronic patient record. The LEN system shows what becomes possible when health information can follow a patient between clinics.

Giving someone an HIV prevention injection is one thing. Knowing whether they come back six months later for their next one is another.

That difference matters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

South Africa started rolling out lenacapavir, or LEN, a twice-yearly injection that prevents HIV, in June . But the success of the programme cannot be measured simply by counting how many people receive their first injections.

The health department also needs to know whether people return for their second and third doses. By 15 October just under 79 000 people had received their first LEN dose, and the first group of people who will receive their second dose, will have to do so in early December .

The department needs to see which clinics have high or low uptake, which groups of people are being reached — and which are being missed. And it needs to know whether clinics have enough stock to give people their next injections when they are due.

Without good data, health officials are effectively trying to manage a national programme without being able to see clearly what is happening on the ground.

That is why one of the less visible parts of South Africa's LEN roll-out could turn out to be one of its most important: the digital system behind it.

SA's HIV prevention medicine dashboard (screen grab)

Following a LEN user from one clinic to another

LEN is currently available at 360 public clinics in South Africa. Most of these clinics are connected through an electronic system called SyNCH, short for the Synchronised National Communication in Health system .

SyNCH was developed by the public health intelligence organisation, Health Systems Trust (HST) and ASG Technologies in partnership with the national health department. It was originally built to help manage medicines for stable patients with chronic conditions who collect their treatment from pick-up points outside clinics. It has since been expanded to include HIV prevention medicines — both the daily HIV prevention pill and LEN.

For LEN users, this means something remarkably practical.

When someone receives LEN, their visit is recorded electronically. If they later go to another LEN clinic connected to SyNCH, a healthcare worker can see information about their previous LEN visit, including when they received their last dose.

So a person does not necessarily have to return to the same clinic every six months to continue using LEN.

That matters in a country where people move between towns and provinces for work, study or family reasons.

The exception is the Western Cape, which uses a different electronic patient-record system. LEN users there can move between participating clinics within the province, but their records are not connected to SyNCH clinics elsewhere in the country.

South Africa has spent years trying to build a comprehensive national electronic patient record. We are not there yet. SyNCH is not such a record either. But what is happening with LEN shows what becomes possible when clinics can share important information about an individual patient's care.

A first dose doesn't tell you whether a programme works

The system does more than help individual LEN users.

The information entered at clinics feeds into a LEN dashboard that allows health officials to see what is happening with the roll-out without waiting months for reports to work their way up through the health system.

Officials can see how many people are choosing LEN or the daily HIV prevention pill and break the figures down by age, gender and area — from province all the way down to individual clinics.

That can answer important questions.

Are young people taking up LEN? Are some districts doing much better than others? Are particular groups not being reached? Is a clinic attracting many LEN users while another nearby is seeing very few?

Those differences matter because a national total can hide local problems.

A headline figure might show that thousands of people have received LEN. But it won't necessarily tell officials that uptake is low in one district, that a particular age group is being missed or that a clinic needs extra support.

More detailed data can.

And as the roll-out continues, another number will become increasingly important: how many people come back for their next injection?

LEN protects someone for six months at a time . If large numbers of people receive their first dose but don't return for later injections, the programme will not have the impact we hope for.

Because SyNCH keeps a person-level record of LEN use, the health department can track whether people return for subsequent doses rather than simply counting injections given.

That turns data from a record of what has already happened into a tool for improving what happens next.

Data can also help prevent stock problems

There is another crucial part of the picture: medicine stock.

A successful campaign can create its own problem if demand grows faster than the supply of medicine to clinics.

Digital information can help health officials see how LEN is being used and where stock is running low. That gives managers an opportunity to respond — for example, by moving stock or replenishing a clinic — before shortages interrupt people's prevention.

This is especially important for a medicine that must be given on a schedule.

Someone who has made the effort to return for their next injection should not discover that the clinic has run out.

The dashboard isn't the achievement on its own

It is tempting to think of a dashboard as the innovation. But a dashboard is only as useful as the information underneath it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bigger achievement is connecting what happens to an individual LEN user at a clinic with information that nurses, doctors and programme managers can use.

HST has worked with the national health department and other partners for years to build and support some of the digital systems on which this work depends. LEN shows how that infrastructure can be adapted for a new public health programme rather than building a separate system from scratch each time.

There is a broader lesson here.

South Africa has many ambitious health policies and programmes. But launching an intervention is only the beginning. We need to know whether people are actually getting it, whether they continue using it, whether clinics have enough stock and whether the people who could benefit most are being reached.

That requires good data.

The same principle applies far beyond LEN. A health system needs to be able to follow people through care, whether they are using HIV prevention, collecting HIV or TB treatment, or receiving long-term care for conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Technology on its own won't fix South Africa's health system. Nor will another dashboard.

But when health workers can see the information they need to care for someone, and managers can see problems early enough to do something about them, data becomes more than numbers on a screen.

It becomes part of healthcare itself.

Ntombi Sigwebela is the chief executive officer of Health Systems Trust.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter .