Liberia: 'We Are Not Small Children' - MCSS Student Blasts Sando Over Protest Claims

As the prolonged teachers' go-slow continues to disrupt academic activities across the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), a frustrated 12th-grade student has challenged Deputy Information Minister Daniel O. Sando's allegation that teachers are inciting students to protest, insisting that students are capable of defending their right to education without outside influence.

Amos Swah, an MCSS senior preparing for the upcoming national examinations, dismissed suggestions that students were being manipulated by teachers, arguing that their growing frustration stems from months of disrupted classroom instruction.

"We are not small children, we know our right. I will be sitting for national exam April or May, yet I haven't taken any note. How do you expect me to write that exam?" Swah said Monday.

Swah's remarks came as the MCSS Students' Union, headed by President Sekou V. Siryon, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding immediate intervention in the teachers' industrial action and other administrative challenges affecting public schools in Monrovia.

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The ultimatum, announced Monday at William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor, took effect at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 and is expected to expire at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The students are demanding implementation of a March 27, 2026, memorandum of understanding, the dismissal of MCSS Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Kyne Robertson and increased government funding for the school system.

According to the union, the ongoing go-slow by teachers over salary concerns, the placement of volunteer teachers on the government payroll and poor working conditions has deprived thousands of students of regular classroom instruction.

"Students cannot continue to sit at home or attend school without receiving the education they deserve while time keeps running out," Siryon declared in the union's statement.

The students warned that the continued disruption threatens their academic future, particularly 12th graders preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The union also accused Assistant Superintendent Robertson of contributing to instability within the school system.

It alleged that Robertson incited students, disrupted classes, threatened students and sent individuals to attack the union's president.

The allegations were not independently verified, and Robertson's response was not included in the information provided.

The students maintained that school administrators should concentrate on resolving the education crisis rather than involving students in internal administrative disputes.

They called for qualified teachers, functional classrooms, improved learning facilities and a peaceful academic environment.

While acknowledging ongoing renovations at Boatswain, G.W. Gibson and Matilda Newport high schools, the union said several MCSS institutions continue to face infrastructure challenges requiring additional government investment.

The students' ultimatum follows a demonstration Thursday, Oct. 15, during which students protested the prolonged absence of teachers from classrooms.

Following the protest, Deputy Minister Sando disputed claims that the demonstrations were driven by concerns over volunteer teachers, asserting that the government had placed all 400 volunteer teachers on its payroll.

Sando further accused professional teachers of using students to advance demands for salary increases.

His allegations drew a sharp response from MCSS Teachers Association President Augustine N. Nyormui, who denied that teachers had encouraged or organized student protests.

"The students have their union. They are even associated with LINSU. MCSS Teachers Association is a professional organization. We don't do politics here. Our concerns are strictly issue-driven," Nyormui said Friday.

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The teachers' association maintains that its industrial action is intended to secure improvements in employment conditions and the implementation of agreements reached with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the Students' Union has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Ministry of Education and MCSS administrators to urgently address the crisis before the expiration of its ultimatum.

Although the union reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful dialogue, it warned that continued government inaction could prompt further student demonstrations.

Siryon said the union would consult the broader student body to determine its next course of action should the government fail to address the demands by Tuesday morning.

With national examinations approaching and classroom instruction still disrupted, the dispute has intensified concerns about the academic preparedness of thousands of students across the MCSS school system.