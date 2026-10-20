Namibia: Nande Claims Ongos Windhoek Open Title in Thrilling Contest

Windhoek Golf Club hosted the Ongos Windhoek Open over the weekend, attracting more than 100 golfers from across Namibia and South Africa.

The competitors braved a challenging heatwave and demanding greens, yet the tough conditions did little to dampen the quality of golf on display.

Instead, the tournament delivered an exciting spectacle, with players demonstrating remarkable skill, resilience and composure throughout the competition.

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Once again, Likius Nande underlined his credentials as one of Namibia's outstanding golfers, producing a commanding performance to overcome Namibia's No. 1 junior golfer, Sam Nel by three strokes and claim the coveted Ongos Windhoek Open title.

Nande's victory was a testament to his experience, consistency and ability to perform under pressure. Nel, meanwhile, delivered an impressive performance of his own, showcasing the immense talent and promise of Namibia's next generation of golfers. The three-stroke margin reflected a competitive contest between established excellence and emerging talent, providing spectators with plenty to celebrate.

Nagu president and Windhoek Golf Club captain, Toady Gurirab, expressed his appreciation to Ongos Valley for partnering with the club to make the tournament a resounding success. He also thanked all the players who travelled from different parts of Namibia and South Africa to participate, noting their contribution to the tournament's competitive spirit and overall success.

Gurirab further acknowledged the efforts of tournament organiser Dan Zwiebel, the Windhoek Golf Club management and staff, the course management team, marshals and starters, whose collective commitment

and behind-the-scenes work ensured the smooth running of the event.

The successful staging of the Ongos Windhoek Open once again highlighted the value of partnerships in promoting competitive golf in Namibia, while providing an important platform for established players and emerging talent to showcase their abilities.

The results for the 2026 Ongos Windhoek Open are as follows:

Overall best gross: Likius Nande 215 (72, 71, 72)

Runner-up gross: Sam Nel 218 (73, 69, 76)

Overall best nett: Simon Heinrich 218 (73,72, 73)

Runner up nett: Antonio Gamito 219 (67, 78, 74)

A Div best gross: Christopher Durant 228 (74, 82, 72)

A Div runner up best gross: Kasoma Paulino 230 (80, 83, 67)

A Div best nett: Elkana Mbango 223 (78, 69, 76)

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A Div runner up best nett: Jean du Toit 226 (73, 79, 74)

B Div best gross: Regard Kruger 250 (76, 81, 93)

B Div runner up best gross: Justus Amutenya 252 (85, 80, 87)

B Div best nett: Joseph Martin 221 (75, 71, 75)

B Div runner up best nett: Mattheus Buys 223 (70, 75, 78)

C Div best gross: Borris Erasmus 170 (81, 89)

C Div runner up best gross: Harold Kisting 177 (91, 86)

C Div best nett: Bruclin Maasdorp 139 (72, 67)

C Div runner up best nett: Llewellyn Husselmann 143 (72, 71)

Ladies O/A best gross: Anecia Le Grange 172 (86, 86)

RU best gross: Anja Wessels 187 (88, 99)

O/A best nett: Wilna Bredenhann 154 (77, 77)

RU best nett: Dina Holtzhausen 154 (75, 79)

A Div best gross: Celonika Robinson 188 (95, 93)

A Div best nett: Mary-Ann Boltman 161 (80, 81)

B Div best gross: Ester Emvula 204 (96, 108)

B Div best nett: Chantel Visser 157 (74, 83)