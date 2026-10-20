Zimbabwe: Witty Zimbabweans Link Mnangagwa's Guns Amnesty to Factional Fight With Chiwenga

SOME Zimbabweans have refused to believe that a firearms amnesty announced by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is innocent and are linking it with the recently exploded factional battle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

In a statement released by the ZRP on Monday, Mnangagwa allowed individuals and organisations to surrender unlicensed, smuggled or illegally sourced guns at various police stations dotted across the country.

Zimbabwe's social media users are, however having none of it. Some believe Mnangagwa could be gearing for a likely fight against Chiwenga who gave a chilling address at the recently ended Zanu PF People's Conference.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has granted a national firearm amnesty, in line with the SADC Protocol on Firearms Control, ammunition and other related materials," reads the statement.

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"The amnesty allows individuals and institutions to voluntarily surrender unlicensed, smuggled or illegally acquired firearms and ammunition at their nearest police station, without being questioned, from 12th October 2026 to 12th November 2026.

"The Police has observed that some licensed firearm holders are not renewing their certificates or updating their records, while others are improperly securing their firearms, leading to theft and misuse. This has contributed to various crimes, which include armed robbery, murder and other cases.

"Investigations reveal that some individuals continue to hold on to firearms despite changes in circumstances, such as company closures, inactive gun club membership and the passing on of licensed firearm holders.

"The Police therefore urges Zimbabweans to take advantage of this firearm amnesty and regularise firearms possession and ownership. Those who comply will not face prosecution and will receive an official safe custody receipt."

Chiwenga warned Mnangagwa to remember what had caused the 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe and got him in office.

The no-holds-barred statement shook political offices within Zanu PF and confirmed an ongoing factional fight that was yet to get into the public domain.

"Something is cooking. My President is afraid of something," said Shamiso Vuso on Facebook.

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The user was one of many who shared this sentiment.

"Panezvavarikutya landlord venyika manje hatiuyiko nadzo. Takatomirira musi nenguva," said Siya Dube.

Mnangagwa is widely regarded as having lost an opportunity to fix Zimbabwe after 37 years of misrule by Mugabe.

Although constitutionalists raised queries over the manner in which he took power, his initial appointment as Head of State was seen by some as a chance for Zimbabwe to reset.

He failed to fight graft and stands accused of harbouring some of the country's most corrupt individuals; development also took a knock, with public services virtually ignored while the democratic space did not improve as much as Zimbabweans had expected.

"How are we going to support Chiwenga without our Guns?" boldly asked Kevin Mabhande in a witty response meant to be funny.