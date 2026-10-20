Zimbabwe: Two Killed, Others Injured in Bindura Mine Blasting Accident

TWO people were killed and three others seriously injured in a fatal mine accident at Goldry Mining Syndicate in Bindura on Saturday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred during blasting operations at the mine.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal mine accident which occurred on October 17, 2026, at Goldry Mining Syndicate, Bindura where two people died while three others were seriously injured during blasting operations at the mine," Commissioner Nyathi said.

He said the bodies of the victims were conveyed to Bindura Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were referred to Howard Hospital for treatment.

Commissioner Nyathi urged mining companies and workers to strictly adhere to safety regulations and blasting procedures to prevent further loss of life.

"We continue to encourage mine operators to ensure that all safety protocols are followed during blasting and other hazardous operations," he said.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are underway.