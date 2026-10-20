Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Defends Proposed Reforms, Says They Guarantee Leadership Continuity

ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, has defended the ruling party's push for constitutional and internal structural reforms, framing them as essential tools to secure economic continuity and shield the country from the regressive disruptions of frequent electoral cycles.

Speaking on the SABC morning show Rise and Shine, Marapira addressed mounting political questions surrounding leadership succession and term limits, emphasising that the party's governance model operates through internal democracy anchored on the will of the majority.

He pointed to Zimbabwe's current economic trajectory, highlighted by single-digit inflation and a stabilising currency, as vindication for pursuing long-term development frameworks aimed at achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Political analysts warn that the push for leadership continuity and constitutional reform is a direct attempt to sideline First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The former Military Chief, who orchestrated the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Presidency, has long harboured ambitions of stepping into the top job himself.

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Chiwenga's expected ascension to the Presidency, a succession path widely believed to have been agreed upon during the 2017 transition, is now effectively blocked if Mnangagwa extends his stay in office beyond the current constitutional two-term limit ending in 2028. By pushing to extend Mnangagwa's tenure toward 2030, ruling party factions are effectively closing the door on Chiwenga's long-held presidential aspirations.