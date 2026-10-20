Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Grants Month-Long Amnesty for Illegal Firearms

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted a month-long firearm amnesty, allowing individuals and institutions holding illegal guns and ammunition to surrender them without prosecution.

The amnesty, which runs from October 12 to November 12, 2026, allows individuals and institutions to surrender unlicensed, smuggled or illegally acquired firearms and ammunition at their nearest police station without being questioned.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi, in a statement, said the initiative was in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Firearms Control, Ammunition and Other Related Materials.

The police said the proliferation of illegal firearms, coupled with poor firearm security and failure to renew licences, had contributed to crimes including armed robbery and murder.

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"The police has observed that some licensed firearm holders are not renewing their certificates or updating their records, while others are improperly securing their firearms, leading to theft and misuse.

"This has contributed to various crimes, which include armed robbery, murder and other cases, Nyathi said.

Police also raised concern over firearms retained by individuals despite changes in circumstances, including company closures, inactive gun club membership and the death of licensed firearm holders.

Licensed gun dealers and clubs were also accused of retaining unclaimed firearms handed over to them for safekeeping, allegedly in violation of the Firearms Act (Chapter 10:09).

"The Police therefore urges Zimbabweans to take advantage of this firearm amnesty and regularise firearms possession and ownership.

"Those who comply will not face prosecution and will receive an official safe custody receipt.

"After the amnesty period expires, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will conduct physical checks and verification exercises targeting persons suspected of retaining illegal firearms," Nyathi added.