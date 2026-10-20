Uganda: Police Break Silence On Murder of Rwandan Dissident Beheaded in Mpigi

Police have launched investigations into the murder of a Rwandan dissident whose headless body was discovered in Mpigi District, with the victim's missing head yet to be recovered.

Sgt Maj Robert Kabera, 50, a former Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) soldier who was critical of President Paul Kagame's leadership, was found dead on Saturday morning, October 17, in Luwala Village, Kammengo Sub-county.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told journalists on Monday that officers had registered a murder case after the discovery of the body.

"We acknowledge that we registered murder of male adult averagely 50 years whose head was cut off and up to now it hasn't yet been recovered. We recovered the body minus the head. He was identified as Robert Kabera by his relatives," Rusoke said.

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He said police received the report on Saturday, although investigators believe the killing could have occurred either during the night of October 16 or in the early hours of October 17.

According to Rusoke, local residents discovered the remains and alerted police. Kabera's relatives had also become concerned after he failed to communicate as he usually did.

"The remains were discovered by locals who informed police. Incidentally relatives were concerned about their person who usually wouldn't take long to communicate," he said.

Police officers who visited the scene found the headless body, which was subsequently taken to Mulago City Mortuary as part of the investigation.

Rusoke said investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding the killing and other details that could help establish what happened.

"We are investigating that murder and any other details relevant to the murder or any circumstances surrounding his life," he said.

Kabera reportedly fled Rwanda for Uganda around 2020 after raising concerns that his life was in danger.

His killing comes against the backdrop of his reported criticism of the Rwandan leadership. However, police have not publicly established a motive for the murder or indicated whether his political views were connected to his death.

Investigations are ongoing, with the recovery of his missing head among the outstanding details in the case.