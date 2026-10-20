East Africa: Uganda Cubs Beat Somalia to Win Cecafa U-17 Title

Uganda's Under-17 national football team, the Uganda Cubs, have won the 2026 CECAFA U-17 Championship after beating Somalia 6-5 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in Monday's final at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda.

The Cubs secured the regional title after a closely contested match in which neither side managed to break the deadlock in normal time, leaving penalties to determine the champions.

The victory caps a strong campaign for Uganda, who qualified for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Ethiopia 4-0 in Saturday's semi-final. The final also pitted two teams that had already secured places at next year's continental tournament by reaching the regional decider.

Ghanaian coach Kingston Laryea guided the Cubs through the qualifiers, with the emphatic semi-final victory over Ethiopia setting up their bid for the regional crown.

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Uganda's success was reflected in the individual awards, with captain Henry Muhoozi named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Muhoozi received his award from CECAFA vice-president and Somali Football Federation president Ali Abdi Mohamed.

Goalkeeper David Ssegirinya was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament in recognition of his performances during the competition. He received the accolade from Ronnie Karakire, the First Secretary at Uganda's High Commission in Kigali.

Forward Arnold Kayemba finished as the tournament's top scorer, capping his campaign with goals that helped Uganda progress through the qualifiers.

Kayemba received his award from Richard Mugisha, the second vice-president of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), in charge of technical matters.

Ethiopia, despite losing 4-0 to Uganda in the semi-finals, received the Fair Play Award. The accolade was presented by Mansoor Kabugo, the leader of delegation for Uganda's Under-17 team.

The CECAFA triumph gives the Cubs a regional title to build on as they prepare for the 2027 U-17 AFCON in Morocco, where they will face some of Africa's leading youth sides.

With the trophy secured and several players earning individual recognition, attention now turns to preparations for the continental finals under Laryea.