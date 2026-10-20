Uganda: Unsa President Links Hunger, Poverty to HIV Risk Among Students

The President of the Uganda National Students Association (UNSA), Shillah Ainembabazi, has called on government to address hunger, poverty and barriers to education, warning that these challenges are undermining efforts to prevent HIV infections among young people.

Ainembabazi said some students, particularly girls from vulnerable households, are pushed into transactional sex to meet basic needs such as food, sanitary pads, transport and accommodation, exposing them to sexual exploitation and circumstances that may increase their risk of HIV infection.

Appearing before Parliament's HIV/AIDS and Related Matters Committee, Ainembabazi said the growing number of young people dropping out of school, alongside those who have never accessed education, presented a major challenge to HIV prevention efforts.

She urged the ministries responsible for education and health, together with the Uganda AIDS Commission, to address the underlying causes of risky sexual behaviour rather than relying solely on awareness campaigns.

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"When a girl or a child or a young person is hungry, many things are going to rise apart from HIV. Other things are going to rise. But yes, HIV is going to be among them," Ainembabazi said.

She cited cases in which girls enter relationships with older men or people in positions of authority in exchange for money, food, gifts and other necessities.

In some instances, she said, landlords and motorcycle taxi operators exploit girls who cannot afford rent or transport, leaving them vulnerable to sexual pressure and abuse.

Ainembabazi warned that economic dependence can limit young women's ability to negotiate condom use and other protective measures, potentially increasing their exposure to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

She referred to national survey findings indicating that young women aged 18 to 24 who had engaged in transactional sex before the age of 18 had 5.9 times higher odds of having multiple sexual partners and 5.2 times higher odds of infrequent condom use in the previous year.

The findings point to the links between economic vulnerability and sexual health risks, although they do not mean that every young woman involved in transactional sex experiences these outcomes.

The UNSA president also raised concerns about menstrual health, saying some girls miss school because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

She argued that inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products can contribute to absenteeism, affect academic performance and increase the risk of girls dropping out of school.

Ainembabazi called for improved access to sanitary products, school meals and safe learning environments, describing these interventions as essential components of HIV prevention rather than optional welfare programmes.

"Feeding and menstrual dignity are not welfare extras. They are HIV prevention measures," she said.

She also highlighted barriers to confidential HIV prevention and treatment services in learning institutions, saying some students fear stigma and ridicule when seeking services such as HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

PrEP is medication taken before potential exposure to HIV to reduce the risk of infection, while PEP is emergency medication taken after a possible exposure and must be started as soon as possible, within 72 hours.

Ainembabazi said learners living with HIV may also struggle to obtain medication refills, maintain treatment adherence during school terms and access adequate nutrition.

She called for stronger links between schools and health facilities to ensure that students can access prevention, testing and treatment services confidentially and without discrimination.

The student leader further called for consistent HIV and sexual health education in schools, noting that some learners rely on peers and social media for information because structured education programmes are not always available.

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She urged authorities to use technology and entertainment platforms to reach young people with accurate health information, arguing that music, drama, sports galas and talent shows can attract larger student audiences than conventional seminars.

Ainembabazi also proposed integrating HIV awareness, testing and prevention services into student events, where alcohol use, peer pressure and other factors may contribute to unsafe sexual encounters.

She said government agencies and education institutions needed to combine health education with practical interventions that address the financial and social pressures affecting students.

Her proposals place school meals, menstrual health support, access to confidential health services and efforts to keep vulnerable learners in school at the centre of a broader approach to HIV prevention.