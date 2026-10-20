Uganda: Mityana Bishop Calls for Stronger Government-Church Partnership in Healthcare

The Bishop of Mityana Diocese, the Rt Rev Dr James Bukomeko, has called for stronger cooperation between government and religious institutions to improve healthcare delivery, particularly for communities facing barriers to accessing medical services.

Bukomeko made the appeal while presiding over the opening of a health camp at Lulagala Health Centre III in Mityana District, where he also urged residents to seek regular medical check-ups to facilitate the early detection and treatment of diseases.

He said religious institutions were well placed to support government health programmes because of their close relationships with communities and their ability to mobilise people at the grassroots.

"Religious institutions are closely connected to the communities they serve, and this puts them in a good position to support government efforts to improve healthcare delivery," Bukomeko said.

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He urged the government to recognise and strengthen the contribution of churches and other religious institutions to public health initiatives, saying collaboration could help extend medical services to more people.

"The government and religious institutions need to work together to ensure that more people can access healthcare services and receive the medical attention they need," he said.

The bishop also encouraged residents to take advantage of health camps and other available medical services instead of waiting until illnesses become severe before seeking treatment.

"People should not wait until they are seriously ill before visiting a health facility. Regular check-ups are important because they help identify possible health problems early," Bukomeko said.

He further urged community members to seek professional medical advice whenever they experience symptoms of illness, emphasising the importance of timely intervention.

The health camp at Lulagala Health Centre III highlighted the role of community outreach programmes in bringing medical services closer to residents and raising awareness about preventive healthcare.

Bukomeko said stronger cooperation among government, religious institutions and communities could help address barriers to healthcare access and improve the well-being of residents.