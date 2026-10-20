Nigeria: Tinubu Extends Tenures of Heads of Correctional and Immigration Services

press release

Following the approval, Mr Nwakuche's tenure will now end on 26 May 2028, while Ms Nandap's tenure will end on 30 June 2028.

President Bola Tinubu has approved 18-month tenure extensions for Sylvester Nwakuche, controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service and Kemi Nandap, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Following the approval, Mr Nwakuche's tenure will now end on 26 May 2028, while Ms Nandap's tenure will end on 30 June 2028.

The approval, which followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, addressed a succession gap in both Services and would allow the board enough time to appoint successors.

President Tinubu commended Nwakuche and Nandap for the reforms achieved under their leadership and charged them to consolidate these gains.

President Tinubu nominated Mr Nwakuche as controller-general of the Correctional Service in December 2024. The Senate confirmed the appointment in March 2025.

President Tinubu nominated Kemi Nandap as the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on 21 February 2024. The Senate confirmed the appointment on 1 March 2024.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)