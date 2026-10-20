Somalia Warns Media Outlets Over Alleged Terrorist Propaganda

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal information ministry has warned media organisations, websites and social media account administrators against spreading what it described as terrorist propaganda and supporting armed groups allegedly allied with forces led by South West state leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said the warning was based on the country's Press Law, Counter-Terrorism Law, legislation on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, the Somali Penal Code and previous regulations aimed at preventing the spread of extremist propaganda.

The ministry said the federal government would not tolerate the use of media platforms and social networks to organise attacks, encourage recruitment into terrorist groups or incite armed violence that threatens national security and displaces civilians.

It warned that individuals found to have deliberately used media outlets or social media accounts for such activities would face legal action.

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Those found to have assisted, financed or encouraged acts of terrorism would also be held accountable under relevant laws, depending on the available evidence and their individual responsibility, the statement said.

The ministry added that anyone against whom sufficient evidence is established of deliberately providing financial support to terrorist groups or participating in their financing would be brought to justice.

It urged media organisations and social media account administrators to refrain from the activities outlined in the warning and comply with Somali law and professional journalistic standards.

The statement comes amid political and security tensions in Somalia, where disputes involving federal and regional authorities have increasingly intersected with broader concerns over stability and armed groups.