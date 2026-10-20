Somalia Warns Media Outlets Over Alleged Terrorist Propaganda

20 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal information ministry has warned media organisations, websites and social media account administrators against spreading what it described as terrorist propaganda and supporting armed groups allegedly allied with forces led by South West state leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said the warning was based on the country's Press Law, Counter-Terrorism Law, legislation on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, the Somali Penal Code and previous regulations aimed at preventing the spread of extremist propaganda.

The ministry said the federal government would not tolerate the use of media platforms and social networks to organise attacks, encourage recruitment into terrorist groups or incite armed violence that threatens national security and displaces civilians.

It warned that individuals found to have deliberately used media outlets or social media accounts for such activities would face legal action.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Those found to have assisted, financed or encouraged acts of terrorism would also be held accountable under relevant laws, depending on the available evidence and their individual responsibility, the statement said.

The ministry added that anyone against whom sufficient evidence is established of deliberately providing financial support to terrorist groups or participating in their financing would be brought to justice.

It urged media organisations and social media account administrators to refrain from the activities outlined in the warning and comply with Somali law and professional journalistic standards.

The statement comes amid political and security tensions in Somalia, where disputes involving federal and regional authorities have increasingly intersected with broader concerns over stability and armed groups.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.