Somalia Steps Up El Niño Preparedness With UN, Norway Support

20 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's disaster management agency has held talks with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Norwegian representatives to strengthen preparations for El Niño and improve early warning systems amid risks of flooding and other climate-related disasters.

The meeting brought together Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, FAO Emergency Response Director Rein Paulsen, the agency's representative in Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt, and representatives of the Norwegian government.

Discussions focused on linking early warning systems to coordinated early action to save lives, protect livelihoods and reduce the impact of potential floods and other hazards associated with El Niño.

Participants also stressed the need to mobilise financial resources and secure additional support to address ongoing humanitarian needs, while calling for long-term investment in disaster preparedness, risk reduction and community resilience.

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Somalia remains vulnerable to climate-related emergencies, including recurrent droughts and floods, which have displaced communities, damaged livelihoods and worsened humanitarian needs.

SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle reaffirmed the agency's commitment to leading government efforts to manage disaster risks and strengthen the country's preparedness and response capacity.

The talks underscore efforts by Somali authorities and international partners to improve coordination and ensure that early warnings translate into timely action before disasters strike.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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