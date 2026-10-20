Somalia, Spain Agree to Explore Formal Political Consultations

Doha, Qatar — Somalia and Spain have agreed to explore the possibility of establishing formal political consultations to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, with meetings potentially held in Mogadishu or Madrid, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, known as Ali Balcad, met Diego Martínez Belío, Spain's secretary of state for foreign and global affairs, in Doha on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum.

The two officials discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in several areas, with fisheries emerging as a key focus of the talks.

They also agreed to assess the feasibility of regular political consultations, which would provide a framework for sustained dialogue and the exchange of views between the two governments.

The proposed consultations could help strengthen diplomatic engagement and identify new areas of cooperation, as Somalia seeks to expand its partnerships with European countries.

The meeting comes amid Mogadishu's broader efforts to strengthen international relations and attract cooperation in sectors considered important to the country's economic development.