Nigerian Troops Kill 103 Suspected Terrorists, Destroy Logistics Hubs - Official

He said the campaign comprised seven strikes targeting multiple terrorist locations in Borno State.

The military has sustained precision air strikes against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-east, killing 103 fighters and destroying several logistics hubs and storage facilities between 10 and 18 October.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

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Mr Goni said the operations involved coordinated air assets from Nigerian Army Aviation, the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment (NARPARS) and the Air Component.

He said the campaign comprised seven strikes targeting terrorist locations around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA), Badu and Mairari in Monguno LGA, Duste Uku in Gombi LGA of Adamawa, and the Arina Woje area of Monguno LGA, Borno.

According to him, a major success was recorded on Sunday when the air component conducted a precision strike against the alternate residence of Abu Saleem, the ISWAP Wali of South Lake Chad, following intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities.

He said subsequent human intelligence confirmed the killing of Jindullah, a prominent ISWAP fighter reportedly serving as Abu Saleem's chief security guard, and Abul Kissa, a member of the group's Shura Council.

Mr Goni added that other prominent fighters were also killed during the strike.

He said the targeted structure was completely destroyed alongside key logistics assets, including nine boat engines and several motorcycles stored within the premises.

He also said that the destruction of the facility had further undermined the group's ability to use the location as a safe haven and logistics base within the forested area.

Mr Goni added that an earlier operation on 13 October involved a Guardian air asset tracking a group of 16 terrorists from the Mairari axis to a gathering of more than 100 fighters accompanied by several motorcycles.

He said the gathering was located approximately 23 kilometres east of Badu and 19 kilometres west of Monguno.

According to him, a subsequent precision strike on the gathering resulted in the assessed killing of about 30 terrorists, although the extent of damage to the motorcycles remained unconfirmed.

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He said other strikes during the period targeted terrorist elements and facilities around Gudumbali, Badu, Mairari and Duste Uku.

MrGoni said the operations reflected sustained military pressure on terrorist concentrations, leadership structures and logistics networks across the theatre.

He added that the coordinated use of air assets and ground forces remained central to efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt command structures and deny insurgents freedom of action.

The military, he said, remained committed to sustaining operational momentum and advancing efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-East.

(NAN)